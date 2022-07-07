Performance Analytics Market Size To Surpass USD 6,536.11 Million by 2030 Growing at 13.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Performance Analytics Market , By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain), By Deployment (On-premises, Software-as-a-Service), By Vertical - Forecast 2030” to cross a valuation of over USD 6,536.11 million that the market will flourish at a healthy CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Performance Analytics Market Overview:

Performance analytics refers to a technology that helps to offer data analytics service solutions. Performance analytics is a method of helping a company to line up its resources. It helps to achieve performance and operational goals. Organizations to lower the cost, quality assurance, and strategizing objectives are some of the benefits of deploying performance analytics.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 6,536.11 Mn by 2030 CAGR 13.2% From 2020 To 2030 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 To 2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Development and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Key Vendors Adaptive Insights (U.S.) Siemens AG (Germany) Xactly Corporation (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany) Oracle Corporation (U.S.) SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.) Callidus Software Inc. (U.S.) Optymyze (U.S.) IBM Corporation (U.S.) Service Now Inc (U.S.) Key Market Opportunities The market demand of the performance analytics market has grown stupendously. Key Market Drivers The performance analytics market faces multiple challenges in its way, but the industry deals with this confidently.

Performance Analytics Market Drivers

The global market for performance analytics has recorded a substantial rise in revenues in the last few years. The rising need to complete the projects before the deadline is the primary aspect propelling the market's growth. Furthermore, the factors such as the growing number of improvements in the resources and the rising adoption rate of technology are also anticipated to boost the market's growth over the assessment timeframe. Moreover, with the rising number of new entrants across the market, the market is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years.

Performance Analytics Market Restraints

On the other hand, just like growth drivers, various aspects may hamper the market's growth. The factors such as error-prone databases, privacy, and security concerns.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. The global pandemic affected the global economy and caused a severe impact on public health. The pandemic caused a major disruption of the global supply chain networks. To stop the spread of the disease, several nations across the globe imposed partial or complete lockdowns resulting in the stoppage of cross-border travel. The global COVID-19 pandemic impacted several industry sectors across the globe. The performance analytics market is no different than others. The growth of the market was lowered to another extent. The players across the global market implemented various growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and strategic acquisitions to deal with the major challenges thrown by the global pandemic. But with the fall in the number of cases across the globe, the global performance analytics market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the assessment timeframe.

Performance Analytics Market Segment Analysis

The software segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share over the forecasted timeframe among all the components. The segment's growth is credited to its benefits, such as overall reduced operational risk, timely actionable information, strategic competitive advantage, integrated business processes, greater business management, and better change planning.

The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to lead the global market over the projected era among all the organization sizes. Performance analytics offers benefits such as eliminating manual errors, real-time consolidation, strict controls and audit ability, and fast closure times. Moreover, SMEs are gradually switching to performance analytics to understand customer behavior and needs better, enhance business performance, and gain a competitive advantage.

Among all the analytics types, the predictive analytics segment is projected to account for the highest contribution across the global market over the coming years. it is a kind of advanced analytics that uses historical data, machine learning, data mining techniques, and statistical modeling to create predictions about future outcomes.

Out of all the end-users, the BFSI sector is anticipated to secure the top position across the global performance analytics market over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is attributed mainly to the growth in digital transformation in the BFSI sector. Moreover, the IT & telecom sector is projected to grow substantially over the assessment era, given the rising requirement for performance analytics solutions for delivering complete, precise, and consistent information to the customers.

Among all the deployment modes, the cloud segment is anticipated to lead the global performance analytics market over the coming years. The cost-effective nature of the cloud technology is the major aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth.

Among all the application areas, the financial performance analytics segment is projected to secure the top position across the global performance analytics market over the assessment timeframe. Large amounts of financial data are being generated due to the considerable shift toward online banking solutions, which in turn is causing an upsurge in the segment's growth across the globe.

Performance Analytics Market Competitive Analysis

The global market for performance analytics has prominent leaders such as:

Service Now, Inc (U.S.)

Adaptive Insights (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Optymyze (U.S.)

Xactly Corporation (U.S.)

Callidus Software, Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Performance Analytics Market Regional Analysis

The global performance analysis market is examined across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the research reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global performance analytics market over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly given the growing number of competitors in this region. Furthermore, the increasing investments in the rising adoption of emerging technologies and cloud-based solutions are also anticipated to cause a boost in demand for the performance analytics market over the forecasted timeframe.

The performance analytics market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth is the cost-effective performance of the technology.

