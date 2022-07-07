Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2022

English Swedish

Net asset value on June 30, 2022, was SEK 113.6 billion, or SEK 263 per share, a decrease during the first half-year of SEK 69 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 19%.

The total return for the first six months of 2022 was -18% for the Class A shares as well as the Class C shares, compared with -28% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During the first half-year of 2022, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 1.9 billion, of which in Volvo for SEK 1.0 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.3 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion, in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.2 billion and in Skanska for SEK 0.2 billion.





June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Net asset value, SEK M 113,637 135,398 143,455 Net asset value per share, SEK 263 311 332 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 227.50 313.20 284.10 Debt-equities ratio, % 5% 3% 4% SEK M Jan - June, 2022 Jan - June, 2021 Jan - Dec, 2021 Earnings per share, SEK -61.90 40.89 61.57 Dividend income 5,370 7,072 8,081 Dividend paid 2,915 3,590 3,590 Equities portfolio: Purchases 1,886 2,283 4,263 Sales – 2,004 2,004





