Bamboo Toothbrush Market Size, Development and Forecast 2022-2029 | Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Products to Aid Industry Growth

Pune, India, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bamboo toothbrush market size is anticipated to experience significant product sales in the foreseeable future due to the growing consumption of sustainable products. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Bamboo Toothbrush Market, 2022-2029". The increasing concern of the environment among eco-friendly consumers is boosting product growth. In addition to this, several government initiatives are also helping to achieve a sustainable lifestyle in the developed countries. For example, in 2019, an article in the Washington Post stated that India has a plan to end single-use plastic utility in the next three years.

COVID-19 Impact

Product Gains Significant Demand Backed by Improving Hygiene Routines

The rising number of coronavirus cases has positively influenced the hygiene routine of individuals. Moreover, the influence of social media regarding climatic concerns during the lockdown resulted in a significant number of individuals opting for sustainability. Along with this, the bamboo toothbrush is antimicrobial, chemical-free, and made of natural products. This also created use demand for the product despite the lockdown. It is projected that, after the pandemic ends, the market is likely to experience substantial demand for the product.

Bamboo Toothbrush Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Quality, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Bamboo Brush Co., Environmental Toothbrush, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Simply Bamboo, The Humble Co., Brush with Bamboo Bamboo Toothbrush Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report offers an insight into the profitability, entire structure, and scale of bamboo toothbrush industry. It also studies the drivers and restraints and considers all the potential threats to the market. The critical analysis of marketplace sections, prediction analysis, and expert insights are strategically included in the report. A wide spectrum of data, including regional analysis, market segmentation, industry developments, and key players, are included in the research conducted by market experts.

Driving Factor

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Products to Aid Market Growth

The rising adoption of sustainable products across the globe is garnering significant consumer base for bamboo toothbrush market growth. For example, in 2019, the data by the International Trade Center and European Commission declared that France experienced a 90% increase in retail sales on sustainable products. In addition to this, many governments are also implementing initiatives to promote the growth of sustainability across developing nations.

Moreover, innovative integration in the toothbrush such as bamboo charcoal bristles, beeswax coating on the handle, and others are adding variety to the sustainable lifestyle.

Regional Insights

Widespread Demand for Clean-Label Products to Boost the North America Market

North America is expected to lead the bamboo toothbrush market share in the foreseeable future. This is due to the major section of the population supporting eco-friendly products and promoting sustainability. For instance, in 2019, Harvard Business Review conducted every search that projects 65% of the surveyed individuals were willing to purchase brands supporting sustainability. In addition to this, the frequent change of toothbrushes for hygienic purposes is boosting product sales.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a substantial market share in the forthcoming years. This is due to the presence of significant bamboo growing areas in the region. Moreover, growing awareness of sustainability in the region is also promoting the product.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of quality, the market for bamboo toothbrush is fragmented into low, standard, and premium. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into adults and children. By distribution channel, the market is divided into an e-commerce store and retail store. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders Invest in Innovations to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for bamboo toothbrush is highly competitive due to the presence of several prominent players. Moreover, high-quality products require intensive capital to be invested in the industry. This market is constantly evolving with new innovations and designs which require constant updates by the players to maintain their consumer base. The expanding oral healthcare industry throughout the globe is expected to attract new entrants to the market and intensify the competition of an already high-stakes market. The prominent manufacturers are collaborating on production facilities, research and development, product launches, and much more to establish a unique position in the market

