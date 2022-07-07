Global Medical CVC Kit Market to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical CVC Kit Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global medical CVC kit market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global medical CVC kit market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on medical CVC kit market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on medical CVC kit market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical CVC kit market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical CVC kit market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing inorganic activities by the market players

Supportive regulatory authorities and guidelines

2) Restraints

Increasing central venous catheter recalls

3) Opportunities

Advancement in research and development

Manufacturing of highly durable and low cost kits

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Medical CVC Kit Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Medical CVC Kit Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Medical CVC Kit Market



4. Medical CVC Kit Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Medical CVC Kit Market by Type

5.1. Single Lumen Central Venous Catheters

5.2. Double Lumen Central Venous Catheters

5.3. Triple Lumen Central Venous Catheters

6. Global Medical CVC Kit Market by Application

6.1. Chemotherapy

6.2. Blood Transfusions

6.3. Others



7. Global Medical CVC Kit Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Medical CVC Kit Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Medical CVC Kit Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Medical CVC Kit Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Medical CVC Kit Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Medical CVC Kit Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Medical CVC Kit Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Medical CVC Kit Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Medical CVC Kit Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Medical CVC Kit Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Medical CVC Kit Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Medical CVC Kit Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Medical CVC Kit Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical CVC Kit Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.2.2. Becton

8.2.3. Dickinson and Company

8.2.4. ICU Medical, Inc.

8.2.5. Poly Medicure Ltd.

8.2.6. Teleflex Incorporated

8.2.7. Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

8.2.8. Cook Group

8.2.9. Insung Medical

8.2.10. VOGT Medical

8.2.11. XINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LIMITED

8.2.12. Sainty International Group Jiangsu Yangzhou Sumex Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

8.2.13. Suzhou Gold Sun Paper Co., Ltd.

8.2.14. Shenzhen Afkmed Co., Ltd.

8.2.15. Zibo Eastmed Healthcare Products Co., Ltd.

8.2.16. Kunshan Bova Plastic Co., Ltd

8.2.17. Caremax Co., Ltd.

8.2.18. Ningbo Finer Medical Instruments Co., Limited

8.2.19. Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

8.2.20. ZOLL Medical Corporation

