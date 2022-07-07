Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Deployment Model, Computing as a Service, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segments, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile edge computing will be a key enabler of immersive technologies deployed with 5G

Greatest opportunities will be in teleoperation/cloud robotics, telepresence, and virtual reality

The global mobile edge computing market for software and APIs will reach $2.32 billion by 2027

The market for MEC software in support of IoT applications will reach $637 million globally by 2027

The largest industry vertical opportunities for MEC will be manufacturing, healthcare and automobile

In cellular networks, edge computing via MEC is beneficial for LTE but virtually essential for 5G. This is because Mobile Edge Computing facilitates optimization of fifth generation network resources including focusing communications and computational capacity where it is needed the most. The author's research findings indicate a strong relationship between edge computing and 5G. In fact, if it were not for MEC, 5G would continue to rely upon back-haul to centralized cloud resources for storage and computing, diminishing much of the otherwise positive impact of latency reduction enabled by 5G.



Another driver for the multi-access edge computing market is that MEC will facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices for IoT networks and systems. These devices will rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very lightweight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs.



Mobile Edge Computing Market Drivers

Improved Overall Throughput

Core Congestion Reduction

Application Latency Reduction

Backhaul Reduction

Network Awareness and Context

Streaming Data and Real-time Analytics

Network and Application Resiliency

Mobile Edge Computing Market Deployment Alternatives



As the author has stated in the past, the primary standards body for MEC standardization is the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), which has done much to move edge computing in mobile/wireless networks forward.



ETSI identifies four physical areas for MEC deployment as follows:

Co-location at Base Station

Co-location at Transmission Node

Co-location at Network Aggregation Point

Co-location with Core Network Functions

Carrier Mobile Edge Computing Market Deployment Considerations



It is important to understand that multi-access edge computing servers and platforms can be deployed in many locations including, but not limited to, an LTE and/or 5G macro base station site, the 3G Radio Network Controller site, a multi-RAT cell aggregation site, or at an aggregation point. Communication Service Providers (CSP) are not accustomed to planning for remote servers.



However, MEC essentially needs many remote data centers. The author predicts that CSPs will need to partner with network integration companies to realize the full vision of MEC. CSPs cannot be bogged down in negotiations, planning, engineering, and deployment of MEC communications/computing platforms every time a new site is acquired.



With the multi-access edge computing market, there is clearly a new computational-communications paradigm in which communications and computing are no longer thought of as separate things. Furthermore, they are planned, engineered, deployed, and operated together. In parallel with this new paradigm, mobile networks are becoming video networks.



