United States $34.7 Billion Healthcare Staffing Market (2022-2030) - Projected CAGR of 5.6% During the Forecast Period

The U.S. healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing geriatric population is leading to rising demand for medical services and a shortage of nurses and other medical staff. The cost-effectivity of temporary staffing is likely to drive the market in the coming years.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), around 500,000 nurses will retire over the next few years. Also, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, there will be a shortage of around 21,000 to 55,200 primary care doctors by 2032. The shortage of physicians in the coming years is likely to drive the market. In addition, the increasing need for a home care workforce, such as dieticians, nutritionists, nurses, therapists, and home care aides, is also expected to boost the market growth.



Technological advancements are one of the major drivers of rising healthcare employment. With the advent of various innovations, such as telehealth and medical informatics, the need for skilled labor to handle both technical and non-technical aspects of these devices has increased. Hence, recruitment of new professionals along with training of existing ones has become essential. The flexibility in work timings and attractive wages are primary reasons for the increasing number of nurses becoming per diem and travel nurses.



A rising number of medical facilities and new construction projects are anticipated to create more jobs for medical professionals. For example, in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced USD 1 Billion support for health centers' construction and renovation projects from the American Rescue Plan. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel market growth.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for staffing services and workforce technology solutions increased dramatically. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infections significantly fueled the demand for travel and per diem nurses. According to a poll conducted by Avant Healthcare Professionals, 90% of the medical facilities accepted using travel nurses for management of COVID-19 patients in 2020, compared to less than 60% in 2019. On the other hand, the demand for locum tenens specialists and allied health professionals decreased due to the cancellation of elective surgeries.



U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights

The travel nurse staffing segment dominated the market in 2021. High demand for nurses during flu season, travel opportunities, and nurse shortages are expected to drive the segment growth. For instance, as per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there will be a need for over 1.1 million new registered nurses by 2022.

The locum tenens segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to the cost-effectiveness of hiring temporary employees and an increase in the trend of physicians opting for becoming locum tenens.

Mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies undertaken by the players to improve their market position. In November 2019, HNI Healthcare, Inc. acquired Martin Healthcare Group, a private company working across Florida and the Midwest, to expand its reach in the Midwest region of the U.S.



