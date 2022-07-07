Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting 7 July 2022

Announcement no. 10 2022

Copenhagen – 7 July 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

On 7 July 2022, at 10:00, an extraordinary general meeting was conducted at the company’s address, Masnedøgade 22, 2., 2100 Copenhagen, in accordance with the agenda of the notice.

The general meeting approved the proposal to elect Thorsten Köhler and Jan Juul as new members of the board of directors. Susanne Lund resigned from the board of directors.

Following the extraordinary general meeting, the board of directors is constituted by Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen (chairman of the board), Michael Moesgaard Andersen, Jesper Genter Lohmann, Mikael Konnerup, Thorsten Köhler and Jan Juul.

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting are available at https://www.agillic.com/investor/ and attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

Toldbodgade 55B, 3.,

DK-1253 Copenhagen

https://nordencef.dk/

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions.

Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com .

