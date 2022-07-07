SalMar – Q2 2022 Trading update

English Norwegian

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2022 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 20.7

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 8.7

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.0

Total Q2 2022 (1,000 tgw): 32.4

The full Q2 2022 report will be released on 25 August 2022 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act