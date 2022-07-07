Grant of warrants

Announcement no. 11 2022

Copenhagen – 7 July 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

The Board of Directors has today exercised its authority to issue 75,000 warrants in accordance with section 3.10 of the articles of association. The warrants have been granted to two new members of the Board of Directors, with 25,000 warrants to Jan Juul and with 50,000 warrants to Thorsten Köhler.

The exercise price of each warrant is fixed at 16.9555 DKK per share corresponding to the average of the average share price on the 5 trading days prior to the date on which the Board of Directors decided to grant the warrants.

The warrants vest in six (6) equal installments on the dates of disclosure of the Company’s annual reports and half-year reports. The first installment vests on the 25 August 2022, which is the date of disclosure of the half-year report for 2022.

Exercise of warrants are subject to all the granted warrants being fully vested. Warrants can be exercised in periods of 14 days starting the day after the publication of the Company's annual report, half-year report or quarterly financial statement, respectively (each period an ”Exercise Window”). The Warrants shall be exercised no later than 12 months after the vesting of the last installment.

The warrants include conditions on accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g. a takeover bid, merger or delisting.

The terms and conditions of the warrants are specified in appendix 3.10 (B) of the company’s articles of association, which are available at www.agillic.com/investor/ .

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

Toldbodgade 55B, 3.,

DK-1253 Copenhagen

https://nordencef.dk/

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions.

Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com .

Agillic A/S

Masnedøgade 22, 2

2100 Copenhagen

https://agillic.com/





