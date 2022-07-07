Global Data Center Networking Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies and Digisol Systems

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Networking Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid growth through the establishment of 5+ cloud regions by global operators year over year is boosting the spending on high capacity and highly secure network infrastructure solutions.

The adoption of SDN (Software Defined Networking) has gained significant traction in the past two years and will increase among data center operators and telecommunication service providers across developing markets in APAC and Europe. We believe that the spending on SDN will intensify with 5G deployments and edge facilities growing at a staggering CAGR of over 20% during 2022-2027.



Key Highlights

Increasing network traffic is driving innovations in the data center network space. Hyperscale data center operator Facebook is innovating its data center infrastructure through OCP on a yearly basis. Facebook introduced Wedge 400 and Wedge 400G Top of the Rack switches in November 2021. Broadcom, and Cisco ASICs power these switches.

Cloud and content service providers will expand their network spending from core to edge data centers. In developing countries, on-premise migration to colocation facilities will reduce the spending on 1/10GbE switches and will lead to a strong growth of 25/100GbE switches across modern data center environments.

The growing adoption of cloud platforms for data storage across the globe will further fuel the adoption of network infrastructure in this sector, with the cloud sector being the dominant industry.

Growing penetration of technological innovation is growing the need for deployment of converged and hyperconverged network infrastructure in the market that is also helping data center operators in saving data center space and capital expenditure.

Market Segmentation

Over $110 billion will be spent on procuring data center network infrastructure products by cloud, social media, and content service providers worldwide from 2022-to 2027.

The growing need for data security and low latency services are fueling the demand of advance network infrastructure solutions across industries such as BFSI, government, telecom, and others.

The deployment of network infrastructure among on-premise data center facilities is still identified worldwide among industry verticals such as government and BFSI sectors contributing a sizable share to the growth of the market.

In terms of Ethernet switches, 25GbE and 100GbE network ports witnessed strong growth in 2021. As innovations in the use of 200/400GbE switch ports continue, vendors in the market are working towards optimizing the network architecture with 800GbE switches.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is in an Unstoppable Growth Trajectory

Technological advancements have led to the installation of high-end networking solutions for supporting high bandwidth data traffic, and the need for virtualization of networking infrastructure has led to the adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN).

SDN helps the user to manage cloud-based data traffic, management of advanced technologies, agility in the data traffic, and other benefits.

