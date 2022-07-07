The Worldwide Hip Replacement Industry is Expected to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hip Replacement Market Report with Covid Impact - Global - 2022-2028 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total global hip replacement market is growing at a rate of 5.3%, which will take the 2021 market value of $8.7 billion up to $12.5 billion by 2028.

One of the key trends within the market is the shift toward using cementless implants, and the cemented total hip replacement procedures are losing market share.



The full report suite on the global market for hip replacement devices covers multiple segments and sub-segments including total hip replacement, partial hip replacement and hip replacement revision. The top competitors within the global hip replacement market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker.



Market Report Data Types Included

Procedure Numbers, Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10 Year Scope and Forecast Range

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles and SWOT for Top Competitors

Market Trends

One of the main market drivers surrounds the growth within the revision segment. As younger people tend to require implants, and the lifespan of the implants typically lasts 15 years, there is a much higher chance that younger individuals will require a revision later in life. Older individuals who receive implants usually do not outlive the lifespan of the implant and therefore typically do not require a revision.



Market Share Insights

Overall, within the global hip replacement market there are three dominant competitors: Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker. Alongside these three market share leaders are a multitude of other competitors included within the market analysis. Zimmer Biomet led the overall global hip replacement device market in 2021. The company benefited from the issues associated with the use of metal-on-metal hip implant systems, since its product line offers alternatives to these bearing types.



Market Segmentation

You can view all these included reports and segmentation here:

Total Hip Replacement Market

Partial Hip Replacement Market

Hip Replacement Revision Devices Market

Research Scope Summary

Regions - North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year - 2021

Forecast - 2022-2028

Historical Data - 2018-2021

Quantitative Coverage - Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage - COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources - Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Publisher's Internal Database.

Companies Mentioned

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Colfax

Microport

Exactech

AK Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzkpy