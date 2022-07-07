Worldwide Nitrogen Gas Industry to 2027 - by Form, Technology, End-user Industry and Region

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogen Gas: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analysis the global nitrogen gas market based on segmentation of form, end-user, and distribution channel. These segmentations are further analyzed at global, regional and country levels.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.



As the family of nitrogen gas is extremely vast in nature, we will only be considering nitrogen gas of purity 95% and above, in order to provide high accuracy and clarity. In addition to this, we have excluded all mixed gases and included only pure nitrogen gas. Revenue generated from sales of nitrogen generators is also excluded.

Report Includes

101 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global market for nitrogen gas within the chemicals industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue/sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for nitrogen gas, and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the market size for nitrogen gas consumption, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis form, production technology, end-user industry, and region

Technology Assessment of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities that will shape the market for nitrogen gas over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)

Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Middle East, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Other Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries

Insight into the ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on the global nitrogen gas market

Updated information on key developments in the global nitrogen gas market, 2019-2022

Identification of the major stakeholders in the global nitrogen gas market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Air Liquide, Air Products Inc., Air Water Inc., Linde plc, Messer Group GmbH, and Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights





Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Background

Properties

Purity of Nitrogen Gas

Ultra-High Purity Nitrogen Gas

High Purity Nitrogen Gas

Low Purity Nitrogen Gas

Oxygen-Free Nitrogen Gas (OFN)

Purity Grades of Nitrogen Gas by Application

Nitrogen Production

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

Cryogenic Fractional Distillation

Membrane Nitrogen Generation

Nitrogen Distribution Process

On-site or Tonnage

Packaged

Packaged Gas

Nitrogen Trade

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Nitrogen Gas Market

Pricing Overview

Chapter 5 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Form

Gaseous Nitrogen

Liquid Nitrogen

Chapter 6 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Technology

Fractional Distillation

Mechanical Separation

Chapter 7 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by End-User Industry

Food and Beverages

Nitrogen Flushing

Modified Atmospheric Packaging

Chemicals and Refining

Healthcare

Electronics and Semiconductor

Metal Production and Fabrication

Oil and Gas

Others

Chapter 8 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Competitiveness

Market Player Positioning

New Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Air Products Inc.

Air Liquide

Air Water Inc.

Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. (Eigl)

Gulf Cryo

Inox-Air Products Inc.

Linde Plc

Messer Group Gmbh

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Nexair

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd.

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

Yingde Gases

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb90df