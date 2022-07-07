RTX Increases Revenue Guidance And Specifies Earnings Guidance

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 7 July 2022

Announcement no. 13/2022





RTX upgrades its revenue expectations and specifies its earnings expectations for the financial year 2021/22 due to a solid delivery performance and a continued strong order intake.

The expected revenue in 2021/22 is upgraded from previously above DKK 520 million to now DKK 550 to 610 million. The increase in expected revenue reflects the strong demand situation and the relatively wide interval for the expected revenue reflects the continued significant uncertainty on the global electronics supply markets from component shortages and other supply challenges.

The expected EBITDA is specified from previously above DKK 50 million to now DKK 50 to 70 million and the expected EBIT from previously above DKK 10 million to now DKK 10 to 30 million. The adjustments in the expected earnings levels are driven by the expected revenue and gross margin levels where revenue is higher but where the gross margin is negatively impacted by the product mix expected to be realized given the component shortages and by the need to secure components in the spot buy market and through other channels.

Guidance overview financial year 2021/22:

Original outlook for 2021/22 Updated outlook for 2021/22 Revenue Above DKK 520 million DKK 550 to 610 million EBITDA Above DKK 50 million DKK 50 to 70 million EBIT Above DKK 10 million DKK 10 to 30 million

The above statements on future revenue and operating profit (EBITDA and EBIT) reflect Management’s current outlook and carry some uncertainty. These statements can be affected by a number of risks and uncertainties, which mean that actual developments and results can be materially different from the expectations expressed directly or indirectly in this company announcement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and developments including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in demand for RTX’s products and services, competition, technological changes, fluctuations in currencies, component costs and availability and fluctuations in sub-contractor supplies as well as legislative and/or regulatory changes.

RTX will release its interim report for Q3 2021/22 on 30 August 2022.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

