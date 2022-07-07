Outlook on the Proteomics Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Danaher Among Others

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Proteomics is the extensive study of proteins. It is a rapidly growing field in disease diagnosis. Proteomics identifies disease-associated proteins and studies their function, structure, and expression. Proteomics researchers primarily rely on sophisticated technology to deliver actionable insights to advance the field because of the number of complexities in proteomics. Proteomics is a key tool in medical research because it makes it possible to study large-scale proteins from various biological samples to discover new protein biomarkers for different disease conditions.



Proteomics allows for discovering new protein biomarkers for diagnostic applications and the investigation of novel molecular targets for medication development and discovery. Protein expression profiling, targeted protein quantification, protein-protein interaction analysis, and post-translational modifications are all possible using proteomics. Proteomics has demonstrated its utility in biomarker identification, medication development, and precision medicine.

The following factors will drive the global proteomics market growth during the forecast period:

Increasing Number of Research and Development Activities in Proteomics

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Various Genetic Disorders

Growing Focus on Development of Precision Medicine

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 is also seen in the proteomics market's growth. There has been increased research on diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and drug discovery and development against COVID-19. It has accelerated the involvement of proteomics. Several large and small companies have constantly been coming up with immunoassay kits to detect COVID-19 rapidly. Along with companies, many public/private research organizations and research institutes also increased the research on the coronavirus involving the proteomics approach extensively.



Proteomics plays a considerable role in drug development, and therefore, many drug manufacturers have started their proteomics divisions that fuel the growth of the global proteomics market.



Existing technologies have several drawbacks, including a lack of specificity, especially in high-multiplex assays, a lack of sensitivity, and a lack of precision; a limited dynamic range (the ability to measure a wide range of concentrations reliably and simultaneously); a high sample consumption requirement; a lack of scalability; a low throughput; data complexity; and a high cost. This scenario is changing over time and will enhance the scope of proteomics.



Proteomics technologies in the market include spectrometry, microarray, chromatography, and reagents used for proteomic analysis. The majority of proteomic analysis primarily relies on an expensive and complex analysis of proteome complexity at the level of amino acid variants, which have the potential to generate important biological insights.



Nanoproteomics offers real-time multiplexed analysis, rapid and miniatured assay, low sample consumption, and high sensitivity, thereby finding many applications for proteomic investigations.



The growing prominence of nanoproteomics offers significant growth opportunities for players in the market. Nanoproteomics is still in its early stage of enabling broad biomedical applications. In the upcoming years, continuous technological advancement in this field is anticipated. The growing prominence of nanoproteomics offers significant growth opportunities for players in this market.



BGI, a China-based company, has extensive experience in nanoproteomics. The company offers a nanoproteomics service, serving in more than 66 countries. Seer company's photograph product suite, an integrated solution, consists of the company's proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrument, and software that allows proteomics studies. It reduces the complexity of traditional proteomics. It has commercialized its services using the proteograph product suite with North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific providers.



Consumables & Reagent: Highest Revenue Contributor

The consumables and reagents segment has the largest market share accounting for 77.08% in 2021. For several decades, many companies have included both small and large companies, relentlessly working to bring more reagents and consumables used in all the areas of proteomics application in the initial step, which is during the sample preparation.

Many vital companies offer a wide range of consumables and reagents, such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. An increase in the reagent's portfolio is evitable with the increasing proteomics research worldwide. These factors make the consumables and reagents segment the highest revenue maker, with $19.37 billion in 2021.



The instruments and software market is to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2027.



Most key companies offer a wide range of instruments for microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasma resonance, and x-ray crystallography. With the increasing research on biomarker discovery and drug discovery and development, several pharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutes are expected to increase the implementation of instruments and software in their laboratories. Hence, the instruments & software segment is expected to increase in the forecast period with a CAGR of 13%.



End-user Insights

Among all the end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is growing due to the development and demand of the increasing diagnostic for drug development. The surge in the use of proteomic technology is also due to the rising adoption of precision medicine driven by biomarkers identification and discovery in response to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer mainly.



Several academic and research institutes are also the second major revenue generator in the proteomics market, increasing research on developing drugs and vaccines. Hospitals are also using proteomics technologies for disease diagnosis purposes. They either have their in-house pathology laboratory or collaborate with a diagnostic laboratory, and they get the diagnosis done by sending the samples. In collaboration or partnership with proteomics companies, several hospitals are enabling the companies to develop related proteomic technologies.



Forensic laboratories are also contributing and accounting for a good market share in growing the proteomics markets by receiving massive funding and investments to conduct research in forensic science for protein identification and biomarker discovery.

Vendor Analysis

Vendors are divided into both manufacturers and service providers. The proteomics market is highly dynamic and competitive, with global, regional, and local players offering a wide range of proteomics solutions. Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and PerkinElmer are the significant players in providing products in proteomics, whereas BGI Group is a substantial player in offering proteomics services.

Expansion activities (regional business and facility expansions) are helping players strengthen the global distribution networks and thus allowing the players to explore untapped opportunities.

Increasing product launches

Large scale investments in the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market through varied conglomerates and investments firms

Forging collaborations and partnerships with well-established manufacturers, academic & research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic & forensic laboratories is cementing the players' footprints.

Strategic acquisitions continue to be an essential competitive strategy for key players to expand their product offerings, access new technology, or increase market share.

In low and middle-income countries, the service providers are mainly in demand as these countries do lack proper healthcare infrastructure.

Service providers are focusing on increasing the collaborations with hospitals and several pharmaceutical companies to grow in the market.

The need for companies that provide proteomics services has drawn the attention of many researchers from laboratories that are not equipped with advanced technologies for proteomic research. This could be due to a lack of skilled professionals or in-house infrastructure, as increased demand for proteomics research. Many companies have emerged by providing protein identification, quantification, sequencing, purification, and custom assay services.



