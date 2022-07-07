Film And Music Global Market Report to Reach $479.63 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR 10.2%

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film And Music Global Market Report 2022, By Type, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global film and music market is expected to grow from $291.83 billion in 2021 to $325.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $479.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

North America was the largest region in the film and music market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the film and music market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The penetration of newer distribution platforms like internet protocol television (IPTV) and Direct-to-home (DTH) and online platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo is driving the growth of the film and music market. Digitization of TV platforms is paving the way for better sound and picture quality for viewers and increased revenues for stakeholders in the value chain

This is also resulting in more bandwidth for broadcasters to provide value-added services, thereby boosting revenues. Digital production techniques in films have reduced processing and storage costs. Digital distribution and exhibition have led to enhanced picture quality and shortened release window. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.



