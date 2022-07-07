RIVANNA® Appoints Medical Technology Veteran Nikki Troiano Gainey to Board of Directors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, has named Nikki Troiano Gainey, a MedTech corporate and marketing strategy leader, to its board of directors. She will provide marketing strategy and commercialization expertise as the company moves forward with its next-generation products.

Gainey has more than 25 years of medical device experience globally, focused on commercialization, strategy, sales and marketing. She is the chief commercial officer for YorLabs and serves as a board advisor for numerous organizations. Before joining YorLabs, Gainey was senior vice president of Siemens Healthineers Ultrasound, Global Strategic and Business Development. She was accountable for expanding the global business with strategic and original equipment manufacturer partners. Prior to joining Siemens Healthineers, Gainey held roles of increasing responsibility at GE Healthcare. As the ultrasound FastWorks leader, she was responsible for the ultrasound growth board and coaching internal startup teams. She also facilitated the global marketing operations as interim ultrasound chief marketing officer. Gainey was recognized as the first entrepreneur fellow by GE Ventures, jointly with GE Healthcare.

Gainey has been active in numerous industry and professional groups, including ultrasound vice-chair for the Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance, the industry's primary advocacy group. She recently accepted the invitation to join CHIEF, an executive women's network built to drive more women into positions of power and support them.

Gainey holds a Master of Business Administration from North Carolina State University focusing on technology commercialization and innovation and a bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University.

"I am excited to join the board for RIVANNA," comments Gainey. "The company is addressing significant gaps in current medical technology and pushing the boundaries of medical ultrasound. I look forward to helping RIVANNA navigate the challenges as it applies its growing portfolio of technologies to developing and commercializing new products."

Commercialization of the company's next-generation products will address multi-billion-dollar market segments. These include a rapid, radiation-free fracture detection system developed in partnership with The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and an automated 3D image-guided system designed to deliver chronic pain relief safely and effectively without the need for opioids.

"We are delighted to have Nikki join RIVANNA's Board of Directors," comments Will Mauldin, PhD, RIVANNA co-founder and CEO. "I am confident Nikki will provide invaluable perspective as we execute the commercial launch of our next-generation products and strengthen our leadership position in bone-specific medical imaging technology."

ABOUT RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer in Charlottesville, Virginia. RIVANNA develops and commercializes world-first imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. RIVANNA's technology platform combines the benefits of ultrasound with bone-imaging capabilities of X-ray to fill unmet clinical needs. BoneVision™ and BoneEnhance® optimize ultrasound image acquisition and visualization to provide radiation-free alternatives to X-ray-based imaging. When paired with SpineNav3D™ AI-enabled image recognition, the platform provides comprehensive clinician assistance solutions.

