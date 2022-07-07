Gas detection equipment market size in North America to progress at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2028

Pune, India, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, gas detection equipment market in North America is slated to record a CAGR of 3.2% through 2028 and amass a valuation of USD 1157 million by the end of the analysis timeframe.





With respect to overall size and scope, the market is fragmented in terms of product, end user, and country. These segments are assessed in great detail on the basis of their revenue share and growth rate over the analysis period to identify the top prospects going forward.

Moreover, the document analyzes the competitive landscape through detailed business profiles of companies and include important parameters such as product portfolio, production capacity, and geographical extent for each player.

Gas detection is often an indispensable aspect in the operations of any industrial vertical as it plays a crucial role in detecting leaks thereby preventing an explosion, eliminating the risk of toxic gas exposure, and ensuring the safety of workers.

Increasing cognizance regarding the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emissions among masses, rising incidents of gas leaks, in congruence with constant efforts towards guaranteeing the safety of workforce are the major factors fostering the industry remuneration.

In addition, growing investments towards developing a more robust gas detection infrastructure, in consort with strict government directives are integral for enhancing revenue flow in market in the ensuing years.

However, challenges associated with proper implementation of these initiatives may hinder the growth trajectory of the market during the analysis timeframe.

Segmental outlook: -

Based on product spectrum, gas detection equipment industry in North America is bifurcated as fixed gas detectors, gas detector tubes, and portable gas detectors. The fixed gas detectors segment is likely to gain traction in North America in the coming years, as these equipment are highly efficient in detecting lags in the operation of any machinery and ensuring worker safety.

Moving on to end-user spectrum, the marketplace is classified into water treatment, utilities, oil & gas, food processing, chemicals, and others.

Regional expanse summary: -

United States and Canada are the key regions that are poised to contribute significantly to overall market revenue share during the analysis timeline, on account of stringent rules imposed by the governments pertaining to worker safety at industrial site.

Competitive landscape summary: -

Interscan Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Halma plc, RKI Instruments, Inc., Sensor Electronics Corporation, ION Science, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Process Sensing Technologies Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Aerionics, Inc., MSA Safety, Inc., Trolex Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Carrier Global Corporation, and Blackline Safety Corporation are the top contenders influencing competitive trends in gas detection equipment market in North America.

Gas Detection Equipment Market in North America by Product (Value, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Portable Gas Detectors

Fixed Gas Detectors

Gas Detector Tubes

Gas Detection Equipment Market in North America by End User (Value, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Oil & gas

Chemicals

Utilities

Food processing

Water treatment

Others

Gas Detection Equipment Market in North America by Country (Value, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Canada

United States

Gas Detection Equipment Market in North America, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Interscan Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Halma plc

RKI Instruments, Inc.

Sensor Electronics Corporation,

ION Science, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Process Sensing Technologies Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Aerionics, Inc.

MSA Safety, Inc.

Trolex Ltd.

Industrial Scientific Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Carrier Global Corporation

Blackline Safety Corporation

Table of Content:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Introduction

Study period

Geographical scope

Market segmentation





Part 3. Gas detection equipment market overview

Part 4. Market breakdown by product

Fixed gas detectors

Portable gas detectors

Gas detector tubes





Part 5. Market breakdown by end user

Chemicals

Food processing

Oil & gas

Utilities

Water treatment

Others





Part 6. Market breakdown by country

United States

Canada





Part 7. Key companies

