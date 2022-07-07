U.S. Durable Dog and Cat Pet Care Products Market Report 2022

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Durable Dog and Cat Pet Care Products in the U.S., 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to play out across nearly every facet of American life, even as living and working conditions resume some sense of normalcy. In the previous edition of this report from Q3 2020, the publisher had forecasted a 10% growth rate for the durables market for that full year, but the reality defied all expectations.
After years of low- to mid-single-digit growth, the durable pet products market grew by 18% in 2020 as pet owners rushed to purchase products such as gates and crates to keep pets contained while they worked from home, collars and leashes for the walks they now had the time to take, and toys to help keep pets entertained and interactive. An even bigger success story, 2021 saw sales surge 20% to nearly $8 billion, four percentage points higher than growth in the overall non-food pet supplies sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Toys
- Market Overview
- Marketing and New Product Trends
Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
Crates, Carriers, and Housing
Bowls, Feeders, and Waterers
Apparel and Fashion Accessories
Litter Boxes and Accessories
Opportunities
- Pets Central to Home Life
- Venturing into the Great Outdoors
- Online Influence
- Total Wellness
- Older Pets and Owners
- Subscription-Based Programs
- Private Label
- Pet Tech
- Cats: An Underserved Minority
- Budget-Minded Households
- Minimizing Pet Relinquishment
Market Overview
Market Size and Composition
- Pandemic-Driven "At-Home" Trend Spurs Double-Digit Growth
- Largest Durables Category Is Toys at $2.6 Billion
- Dogs Account for Lion's Share of Durables Sales
- Market Share by Retail Channel
Market Drivers
- Pet Durables Nearly One-Third of Non-Food Pet Supplies Market
- Pets Central to Home Life
- Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness
- Inflation and Supply Chain Issues
- Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities
- The Pet Population: The "Pandemic Pet" Riddle
- Technology Extends Omnimarket Reach
- Cats Gain Market Representation
- Competitive Trends
- Wide Range of Companies Compete in Durables Market
- Pandemic Accelerates Deal-Making
- Human Cross-Overs, Pet Retailers on Board
- Subscription Programs Introduce New Durables Products
- Amazon's Hold on the Durables Market
- Sales, Consumer Influence Continue to Shift Online
- Looking Ahead
- Moderating Growth in U.S. Retail Sales
Toys
- Chapter Highlights
- Market Overview
- Robust Ongoing Growth
- Purchase Frequency
- Toy Marketers
- Focus on Sustainability
Marketing and New Product Trends
- Toys Category Receives Boost from Pandemic-Related "Play-at-Home" Time
- Chew Toys
- Tug Toys
- Fetch Toys
- Plush Toys
- Puzzle/Stimulation Toys
- Cat Toys, Scratchers, and Furniture
Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
- Moderating U.S. Retail Sales
- Purchase Frequency
- Marketer Overview
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Collars/Leashes/Harnesses in Demand as More Pets Accompany Owners
- Focus on Safety
- Outdoor Gear
- No-Pull/Training Products
- Stylish/Decorative
- Eco-Friendly
- Cat Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
- Pet Tracking, Monitoring, and More
Beds
- A "Return to Normal" Forecast for U.S. Retail Sales
- Purchase Frequency
- Marketer Overview
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Function and Fashion
- Covered/Cup Beds
- Designer/Decor Beds
- Mats, Pillows, Blankets, and Rugs
- Functional Beds
- Cat Beds
Carriers, Crates, and Housing
- Moderating U.S. Retail Sales
- Purchase Frequency
- Marketer Overview
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Pet Comfort, Portability Among the Top Appeals
- Carriers
- Cat Containment
- Pet Doors and Gates
- Strollers
- Crates and Kennels
- Travel Products Offer Security on the Go
Bowls, Feeders, and Waterers
- Moderating U.S. Retail Sales
- Purchase Frequency
- Marketer Overview
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Pet Owners Choose Stylish and Solution-Based Feeders
- Designer Bowls
- Functional Feeders/Waterers
- Automated and Smart Feeders and Waterers
- Travel Feeders/Waterers
Apparel and Fashion Accessories
- Retail Sales Will Continue to Edge Upward
- Purchase Frequency
- Marketer Overview
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Merging Function and Fashion
- Functional Apparel
- Fashion-Focused Apparel
Litter Boxes and Accessories
- Moderating Retail Sales
- Purchase Frequency
- Marketer Overview
- Litter Box and Litter Box Accessories Marketers
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Performance and Convenience Are the Watchwords
