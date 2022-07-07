New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mammography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291056/?utm_source=GNW



Mammography Market Growth & Trends



The global mammography market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is mainly driven by the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about the early diagnosis of microcalcifications in breast tissue.



For instance, the National Breast Cancer Screening Programme in the Netherlands, for example, was created for women aged 50 to 75.According to the program, women in this age bracket were invited for a mammogram every two years.



Similarly, in Australia, women aged 50 to 74 are required to have free mammograms every 2 years as part of the government’s national screening program, Breast Screen Australia.Some other significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, CDC, and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification.



This is one of the crucial factors expected to drive market growth.



Major mammography manufacturers are introducing new products and increasing the number of approved products, which is further expected to impel the demand in the coming years. For instance, in March 2018, Siemens Healthineers obtained U.S. FDA approval for its enhanced mammography platform MAMMOMAT Revelation. This platform is combined with a new InSpect specimen imaging tool as well as new HD Breast Biopsy technology for one-click targeting of affected areas. Moreover, in October 2021, iCAD, Inc. launched its latest generation of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography.



Furthermore, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 3D mammography has reduced exam time while maintaining image quality. For instance, in March 2021, iCad received USFDA approval for its ProFound AI Version 3.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) system. Compared to previous versions of the software, it provides up to a 10% enhancement in specificity performance, up to 1% improvement in sensitivity, and offers 40% faster processing. Thus, rapid FDA approval for AI-enabled 3D mammography equipment is driving the market growth.



Mammography Market Report Highlights

• Digital systems dominated the product segment in 2021 owing to the wide availability of digital breast screening devices and the presence of favorable reimbursements for such devices

• Digital mammography dominated the technology segment in 2021 due to growing awareness regarding digital technology and increasing adoption of such technology for better diagnosis

• In 2021, North America dominated due to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced screening devices and the upsurging number of approvals of 3D systems

• Asia Pacific and Latin America are the two fastest-growing regional segments, because of the higher mammary gland cancer prevalence and the growing number of government campaigns to improve breast screening

