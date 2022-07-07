New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Burn Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Facility Type, By Procedure Type, By Burn Severity, By Service Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291053/?utm_source=GNW



Burn Care Centers Market Growth & Trends



The global burn care centers market size is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2030. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing global caseload is responsible for nearly 180,000 mortalities each year, as per the WHO. The majority of these incidences and accidents occur in lower-middle-income countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. The current market is witnessing an overall increase in the cost of care, which is a major driver behind the growth of the market.



According to an article published on UpToDate, burns rank 4th in the common types of trauma, on a global level.It also states that low-middle income countries despite having high incidences of trauma, severely lack the necessary infrastructure and means to manage these patients.



Another article published in Annals of Burns and Fire Disasters states that treatment and care in most of these countries are often delayed.Rural areas are more severely impacted due to the lack of proper medical facilities.



For instance, in Ghana, only 48% of Pediatric injuries are treated at modern healthcare facilities.



In the facility type, the in-hospital type held the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2021. The majority of developing and underdeveloped nations have a scarcity of specialized treatment units, due to which the patient load or volume goes to in-hospital settings. In these countries, the cost of care at specialized treatment units is much higher and is another reason why in-hospital settings record the majority of admissions. However, the stand-alone centers are forecasted to see a surge in growth rate. This can be credited to the growing need for the quality of care and management of patients that these units are capable of delivering.



In the treatment type, the largest revenue share was held by the wound-debridement section.It is the standard procedure in case of all injuries, this not only helps in avoiding infections but also promotes faster healing resulting in better outcomes.



The highest growth potential has been exhibited by the pain management section for treatment type.Pain management in patients has come to be of paramount importance even when deciding the kind of wound dressing to be used for the patient.



The pain during the healing process can have severe psychological implications due to which the recovery can be hampered, this is a primary driver for growth in this treatment type. A research article published in the Burns journal stated that the patient population studied considered several important factors while considering the type of dressing, nearly 80% responded with pain-free dressings as the most important characteristic.



The partial-thickness burns segment held the largest revenue share in 2021.The majority of the cases fall into the category of less than 10% TBSA.



Partial-thickness wounds if not treated timely and properly can fester into infections and can turn fatal.The fastest growth is to be exhibited by the full-thickness burns and require management at specialized medical centers which are capable of providing advanced surgical and non-surgical interventions in care management.



The in-patient services segment held the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to the increasing cost of treatment.There has been an overall decline in the annual number of cases, especially during COVID and otherwise as well.



Workplaces have fire-safety norms in place to better manage situations to avoid accidents. The cost of care, however, has risen, and thus the market is growing. It is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the majority revenue share of over 40% in 2021. The region has the largest number of specialized burn care units, totaling to 120, across the U.S., many of which are verified by the American Burn Association. The reimbursement plans for patients also significantly support the growth of the North American market. The fastest growth however is being seen in the Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure due to increased healthcare spending. As per World Bank data, East Asia and Pacific’s annual healthcare spending in 2019 was 6.7% of the region’s GDP, higher than the 2018 value.



The lack of proper resources has also been providing a necessary push to the concerned authorities to bring about the formation of specialized treatment units in the region’s countries.The above-listed reasons are contributing significantly to the growth of the market.



There was an overall decline in the number of patients going to burn care units in hospitals or burn centers, the major focus was on the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to global lockdowns and cross-border trade restrictions, the cost of materials and amenities shot up, ultimately increasing the overall cost of care being delivered to burn patients across the globe.



