Vehicle Tracking System Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2032 Due to Rising Demand for Fleet Telematics Solutions to Propel Industry Growth – Future Market Insights, Inc

NEWARK, Del, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vehicle tracking system market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 22 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 78.04 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2032. Due to factors such growing customer concern over the security and safety of automobiles and growing use of cutting-edge technology, the demand for vehicle tracking system is expected to increase.



Due to regulations regulating the installation of vehicle monitoring systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as the expansion of fleet operations in developing nations, the sales of vehicle tracking systems are growing.

Additionally, the popularity of car leasing and rental services is driving up sales of vehicle tracking systems, forcing rental companies to use monitoring technology to enhance their offerings.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15151

The enormous growth of the automotive industry has increased the demand for effective real-time monitoring solutions for precise data collection.

This is related to consumers' growing security and safety concerns, which are one of the key factors boosting the vehicle tracking system market outlook.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the increasing use of intelligent transportation systems and the introduction of 5G in car connections will boost sales of vehicle tracking systems.

Along with the demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, the demand for vehicle tracking systems is growing.

The growing volume of international trade has also raised the demand for fleet of commercial trucks dedicated to logistics. The leading companies in the vehicle tracking system market are putting effort into developing goods that allow fleet management for enterprises.

Since the data contains sensitive information about drivers, cars, and travel patterns, the surge in data privacy violations is the key factor limiting the growth of vehicle tracking system market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

With over 42% market share in 2021, the passenger car segment dominated the vehicle tracking system market. Furthermore, the sector is forecast to have the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the projection period (2022-2032).

The transportation and logistics sector is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 17 percent from 2022 to 2032, with a market share of 26.4 percent in 2021.

The GPS/satellite category is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.7 percent throughout the forecast period, with a market share of more than 49 percent in 2021. (2022-2032).

North America accounted for 32.4 percent of the global vehicle tracking system market in 2021, and it is predicted that this region will continue to grow quickly during the forecast period.

The vehicle tracking system market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2032.





Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15151

“The rapid expansion of ride-hailing businesses has accelerated the adoption of vehicle tracking systems in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the growing popularity of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and app-based transportation services is driving up demand for vehicle tracking systems during the forecast period.”- Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The major vehicle tracking system market players intend to provide tracking solutions, fleet management solutions, and telematics solutions based on the various end-use applications.

In order to provide high-quality products, they have also developed a diverse portfolio that is constantly improved through R&D. These major players help to expand the market through product launches and partnerships.

The following companies are among the major players in the global vehicle tracking system market: Verizon, Geotab Inc., Cartrack, Tom Tom International B.V., CalAmp, Teltonika.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. purchased GlobalTop Technology Inc.'s GNSS embedded module business in April 2017. As a result of this acquisition, the company's GPS tracking products have been strengthened.

ORBCOMM introduced the IoT-based CT 3500 telematics device with the goal of developing a fleet management system for refrigerated containers.

CalAmp and Moregon have announced partnerships to provide fleet operators with remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance. The collaboration will combine the capabilities of Noregon Trip Vision, which can perform remote diagnostics to inform a vehicle's driver and provide notifications before any significant faults occur, and CalAmp iOn, a fleet management software, cloud platform, and edge computing.

In June 2019, Orbocomm Inc. collaborated with Pole Star Space Applications Limited and Weatherdock AG to develop a Class B vessel tracking solution. This cutting-edge technology employs untamperable electronics to continuously monitor and track the location of car.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15151

Key Segments

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles





By End-use:

Transportation & Logistic

Construction & Manufacturing

Aviation

Retail

Government & Defense

Other

By Technology Type:

GPS/Satellite

GPRS/Cellular Network

Dual Mode





By Type:

Active

Passive

By Component:

Hardware OBD Device/ Tracker and Advance Tracker Standalone Tracker

Software Performance Management Vehicle Diagnostics Fleet Analytics & Reporting Driver Behavior Monitoring Others







Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15151

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Eye Tracking System Market Size: The global eye tracking system market is expected to be worth US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022, and is slated to close in on a valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn by 2028

Fleet Management Market Share: As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the fleet management market will register steady growth at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

IoT Application Enablement Market Forecast: The IoT application enablement market revenue totaled US$ 2.7 Bn in 2021. The IoT application enablement market is expected to reach US$ 36 Bn by 2032

Server Security Market Trends: The global server security market was worth ~US$ 24.7 Bn in 2021. The server security market is expected to reach ~US$ 51.7 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 – 2032.

Trade Management Software Market Volume: Trade Management Software Market was projected to have a global revenue size worth US$ 1.1 Billion and is expected to reach a size worth of US$ 3.4 Billion by 2032.

Coiled Tubing Market Analysis: Coiled Tubing Market reached a valuation of US$ 1.84 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 2.57 Bn in 2032, at a 3.4% CAGR.

Multimedia Projectors Market Demand: The global multimedia projectors market holds a forecasted share of US$ 18,524 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 38,063.5 million by 2032

Multi Cloud Storage Market Outlook: The multi cloud storage market is estimated to rise to US$ 23.7 Billion in 2022 and likely to reach US$ 111.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Multilayer Transparent Conductors Market Growth: The global multilayer transparent conductors market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 13,285.2 million by 2032

Multichannel Networks Market Sales: The multichannel networks market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 4,363.5 Mn in 2022, and is anticipated to cross US$ 14,547.7 Mn by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vehicle-tracking-system-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs