Ecommerce is the Fastest-Growing Channel for Apparel Sales | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ecommerce in Apparel – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc shows how e-commerce can be integrated across the apparel value chain. The report will act as a guide for companies and will recommend whether they should invest, ignore, or explore specific aspects of e-commerce.



The global online apparel sales were estimated at $425 billion in 2020. As consumer spending shifts from physical stores to online channels, e-commerce will remain the fastest-growing area of retail. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented number of high-street closures and caused foot traffic to fall, leaving shoppers with little choice but to purchase items online.

Ecommerce Thematic Intelligence Highlights

Ecommerce is the fastest-growing channel for apparel sales

Ecommerce is disrupting global apparel retailing

COVID-19 has accelerated e-commerce adoption

Significant challenges lie ahead

Ecommerce Value Chain

Customer interface

Order management

Transaction processing

Fulfillment

After-sales service



Ecommerce websites facilitate the online transaction of goods and services through the transfer of information and funds over a network. There are different e-commerce websites for every field, including online retailers, auction websites, and business-to-business services. Increased smartphone ownership and the need to enhance the customer experience have resulted in e-commerce businesses offering both a website and an app. The popularity of mobile devices is driving e-commerce businesses to focus on mobile apps, although operating an app-only format is no guarantee of success.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Ecommerce Industry

The rise of the internet super-monopoly

Robotics

Mobile commerce

Social commerce

5G

Computer vision

Machine learning

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)

Conversational platforms

Blockchain

New delivery options



Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Ecommerce Industry

COVID-19

M&A

India

Generation Hashtag

China

Online to offline (O2O)

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Ecommerce Industry

Fintech regulation

Tax avoidance

Data privacy



Leading Retailers Associated with the Ecommerce Theme

Amazon

Macy’s

Walmart

Alibaba

JD.com

Vipshop

ASOS

H&M

Next

Zalando

Jumia

MercadoLibre

Rakuten



Amazon was an e-commerce pioneer, starting as an online bookstore in 1994, before expanding rapidly into related areas like fashion, music, consumer electronics, games, and toys. The company’s key strengths include the breadth of its offering, which incorporates most major product categories, its delivery capabilities, and its use of technology. Amazon uses AI, including machine learning, conversational platforms, and image recognition, to improve customer interactions, manage deliveries, and boost its search engine capabilities. Amazon is investing heavily in its delivery function to meet customer demand for same-day and next-day delivery options and is likely to be the first retailer to offer wide-scale delivery via drones and autonomous vehicles.

Ecommerce Sector Scorecards

At GlobalData, we use a scorecard approach to predict tomorrow’s leading companies within each sector. Our sector scorecards have three screens:

T hematic screen : Our thematic screen ranks companies based on overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.

Our thematic screen ranks companies based on overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance. V aluation screen : Our valuation screen ranks our universe of companies within a sector based on selected valuation metrics.

Our valuation screen ranks our universe of companies within a sector based on selected valuation metrics. Risk screen: Our risk screen ranks companies within a particular sector based on overall investment risk.



Ecommerce Thematic Research Report Overview

Market Size 2020 $425 billion Key Technology Trends The Rise of The Internet Super-Monopoly, Robotics, Mobile Commerce, Social Commerce, 5G, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR), Conversational Platforms, Blockchain, And New Delivery Options Key Macroeconomic Trends COVID-19, M&A, India, Generation Hashtag, China, and Online to Offline (O2O) Key Regulatory Trends Fintech Regulation, Tax Avoidance, And Data Privacy Key Value Chains Customer Interface, Order Management, Transaction Processing, Fulfillment, and After-Sales Service Management Leading Retailers Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart, Alibaba, JD.com, Vipshop, ASOS, H&M, Next, Zalando, Jumia, MercadoLibre, and Rakuten

FAQs

What was the global e-commerce market size in apparel industry in 2020?

The global online apparel sales were estimated at $425 billion in 2020.

What are the key technology trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the apparel industry?

The key technology trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the apparel industry are the rise of the internet super-monopoly, robotics, mobile commerce, social commerce, 5G, computer vision, machine learning, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), conversational platforms, blockchain, and new delivery options.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the apparel industry?

The key macroeconomic trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the apparel industry are COVID-19, M&A, India, generation hashtag, China, and online to offline (O2O).

What are the key regulatory trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the apparel industry?

The key regulatory trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the apparel industry are fintech regulation, tax avoidance, and data privacy.

What are the key value chains in the e-commerce theme?

The key value chains in the e-commerce theme are customer interface, order management, transaction processing, fulfillment, and after-sales service management.

Which are the leading retailers associated with the e-commerce theme?

The leading retailers associated with the e-commerce theme are Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart, Alibaba, JD.com, Vipshop, ASOS, H&M, Next, Zalando, Jumia, MercadoLibre, and Rakuten.

