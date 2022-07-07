Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter ended May 29, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wa6bspd4 at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.



Park reported net sales of $12,783,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter ended May 29, 2022 compared to $13,594,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter ended May 30, 2021 and $12,502,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 27, 2022. Net earnings for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter were $1,910,000 compared to $2,745,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter and $1,956,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings before special items for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter were $1,910,000 compared to $2,759,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter and $2,018,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter was $2,804,000 compared to $4,104,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter and $3,083,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company had no pretax restructuring charges in the 2023 fiscal year first quarter compared to $14,000 in the 2022 fiscal year first quarter and $62,000 in the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd. idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter and $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter. Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share before special items of $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter compared to basic earnings per share before special items of $0.14 and diluted earnings per share before special items of $0.13 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter and basic and diluted earnings per share before special items of $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s ongoing, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended May 29, 2022 May 30, 2021 February 27, 2022 Sales $ 12,783 $ 13,594 $ 12,502 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,910 $ 2,759 $ 2,018 Special Items, Net of Tax: Restructuring Charges - (14 ) (62 ) Net Earnings $ 1,910 $ 2,745 $ 1,956 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 Special Items: Restructuring Charges - (0.01 ) - Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 Special Items: Restructuring Charges - - - Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,458 20,383 20,458 Diluted 20,504 20,710 20,508 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

May 29, 2022 February 27, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 107,327 $ 110,361 Accounts Receivable, Net 8,957 8,339 Inventories 6,649 4,657 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,862 3,082 Total Current Assets 126,795 126,439 Fixed Assets, Net 24,160 24,333 Operating Right-of-use Assets 190 203 Other Assets 9,909 9,912 Total Assets $ 161,054 $ 160,887 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,180 $ 2,534 Accrued Liabilities 1,333 1,494 Operating Lease Liability 54 53 Income Taxes Payable 2,746 2,211 Total Current Liabilities 7,313 6,292 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 163 174 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 12,621 12,621 Deferred Income Taxes 1,778 1,671 Other Liabilities 4,531 4,497 Total Liabilities 26,406 25,255 Shareholders’ Equity 134,648 135,632 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 161,054 $ 160,887 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.58 $ 6.63

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended May 29, 2022 May 30, 2021 February 27, 2022 Net Sales $ 12,783 $ 13,594 $ 12,502 Cost of Sales 8,691 8,122 8,304 Gross Profit 4,092 5,472 4,198 % of net sales 32.0 % 40.3 % 33.6 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,633 1,648 1,520 % of net sales 12.8 % 12.1 % 12.2 % Restructuring Charges - 14 62 % of net sales 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.5 % Earnings from Operations 2,459 3,810 2,616 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 133 117 89 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,592 3,927 2,705 Income Tax Provision 682 1,182 749 Net Earnings $ 1,910 $ 2,745 $ 1,956 % of net sales 14.9 % 20.2 % 15.6 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):