Breast Reconstruction Market Size to Increase by USD 652.7 Million | Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Breast Reconstruction Market finds that the rapid surge in the obese crowd and increasing number of breast cancer patients are anticipated to bolster the growth of the Global Breast Reconstruction Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 562.9 Million in the year 2021.



The Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is forecasted to reach USD 652.7 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Breast Implants), by Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), by Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), by End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Breast Reconstruction market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% during the forecast period.

The Breast Reconstruction market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 562.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 652.7 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Breast Reconstruction market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Rapid Surge in the Obese Crowd

Increasing emphasis on physical appearance is expected to be the leading factor driving the market in this area. In the subsequent years, the increased frequency of obesity and cancer is likely to fuel the demand for breast reconstruction surgeries. Regarding geography, North America is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global breast reconstruction market in the coming years. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast reconstruction was the most popular procedure in the United States in 2017. Over the forecasted horizon, the industry is predicted to grow to the next level with the launch of technologically sophisticated items. This is going to help this market to increase substantially.

Increasing Number of Breast Cancer Patients

Breast cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related death in women. At least one in four women diagnosed with cancer has breast cancer, and such an astonishing increase drives the need for effective treatment. The steadily increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide has significantly increased the demand for breast reconstruction surgery. The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases in women, accompanied by increased health care costs and government support, is driving the growth of the breast reconstruction market. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed by 2018, and more than 600,000 Americans are expected to die of cancer in 2018. Increased spending on Research and Development (R&D) activities has boosted the growth of the breast reconstruction market. Cancer Research UK has spent $ 518 million nationwide on cancer research to accelerate cancer survival by 75% by 2034. The organization aims to increase cancer research funding to 2.6% of GDP by 2023. Increasing awareness of people, favorable reimbursement policies, and the availability of treatment are driving the growth of the breast reconstruction market.

Segmentation of the Global Breast Reconstruction Market:

Product Breast Implants

Procedure Immediate Delayed Revision

Type Unilateral Bilateral

End-User Hospitals Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the consumer healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Breast Reconstruction Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Breast Implants), by Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), by Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), by End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America to Witness Potential Market Growth

North America is likely to hold a large proportion of the worldwide breast reconstruction market, owing to the increased number of breast reconstruction procedures and a growing emphasis on aesthetic appearance. In addition, the rising prevalence of cancer and obesity is expected to witness the maximum growth of the breast reconstruction market over the projected timeframe. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation was the most popular cosmetic operation in the United States in 2017. Factors such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness of breast reconstruction surgeries among women, and rising per capita expenditure in emerging nations are predicted to propel the Breast Reconstruction Market growth during the forecast period in this region.

List of Prominent Players in Breast Reconstruction Market:

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US)

Allergan Aesthetics Inc. (an Abbvie company) (US)

Ideal Implant Incorporated (US)

Sebbin (France)

GC Aesthetics (Ireland)

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany)

Sientra (US)

Integra Lifesciences (US)

RTI Surgical Holdings (US)

Establishment Labs S.A. (US)

Silimed (Brazil)



Recent Developments:

May 2019: RealSelf and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery have established a joint educational initiative to raise awareness about breast implants.

September 2018: At Macquarie, Integrated Specialist Healthcare opened Australia's first breast implant check clinic. The goal of the newly opened clinic is to deal with breast implant issues and provide cost-effective remedies.

June 2018: Cadogan Clinic is the first clinic in the UK to offer 4D Augmented Reality Imaging for breast augmentation and reconstruction. Patients can now see themselves in projected breast size, shape, and anatomical movement thanks to the new method.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Breast Reconstruction Market?

How will the Breast Reconstruction Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Breast Reconstruction Market?

What is the Breast Reconstruction market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Breast Reconstruction Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Breast Reconstruction Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Breast Implants

Procedure Immediate Delayed Revision

Type Unilateral Bilateral

End-User Hospitals Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US)

Allergan Aesthetics Inc. (an Abbvie company) (US)

Ideal Implant Incorporated (US)

Sebbin (France)

GC Aesthetics (Ireland)

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany)

Sientra (US)

Integra Lifesciences (US)

RTI Surgical Holdings (US)

Establishment Labs S.A. (US)

Silimed (Brazil) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

