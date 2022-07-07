Global Data Center Automation Market Report to 2028 - More Energy Savings are Driving Growth

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Operating Environment, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Automation Market size is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



A data center refers to the facility with a network of computers and storage systems that is used to process, organize, store, and distribute huge amounts of data for a company or organization. Data center automation is the process of managing and automating a data center's procedures and workflow. It aids in the automation of data center operations, monitoring, administration, and maintenance duties that are now carried out by humans.



The data center team benefits from the prospects created by data center automation, which is currently in the market's stage of deployment strategy. The rise of social networking, cloud computing, analytics, and mobile computing is expected to boost the demand for data center automation. A significant amount of data created is unstructured, encompassing raw audio, files, or text from a variety of sources, including blogs and social media platforms.



Manual monitoring, remediation, and troubleshooting are too slow to be successful and can put businesses at risk due to the tremendous expansion in data and the speed at which businesses work today. Daily operations can be made autonomous through the process. In an ideal world, the data center provider is expected to have API access to the network, allowing it to communicate with public clouds and migrate data and workloads from one to the other. Software solutions that provide centralized access to most or all data center resources are commonly used to deliver data center automation. This access allows for the automation of servers, storage, networks, and other data center administration duties in the past.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The covid-19pandemic has undoubtedly hastened the digital transformation process. The predominance of remote work will significantly speed up cloud capabilities, even after the pandemic. Companies is expected to look to embark on a new normal, whether it's more IT solutions for an agile workforce, larger data storage to fuel the spread of online commerce, or resilient IT systems to handle any future healthcare emergencies. Many businesses seeking to reduce the risk of disease transmission, whether on-premises or in collocation, have accelerated the deployment of data center automation as a result of COVID-19.



Market Growth Factors

Data Centers Are Being Used In A Variety Of Industries

With the passage of time, networks grow increasingly complex. A single data center can house hundreds of servers. Managing the entire network is thus extremely difficult. Repetitive jobs, on the other hand, can be handled by IT automation. As a result, the IT staff can devote their attention to a more vital responsibility. It will aid in the enhancement of the network's security. Enterprises benefit from data centers because companies have greater storage capacity, many advanced servers, and faster processing capabilities. Data centers are in higher demand than ever before, spanning all industries.



More Savings In Energy

As all firms aim to increase their entire energy efficiency, it makes this, an important factor for the data center automation market. Organizations favor data center automation because it lets them operate with optimum energy efficiency while minimizing their environmental impact. Demand for energy-efficient automated data centers is increasing as a result of the drive to minimize electricity costs. In data centers, storage systems and high-density blade servers provide more computation capacity per watt of energy spent.



Market Restraining Factors

Market Expansion Is Hampered By Data Privacy And Security Issues

The staff in data centers is often in charge of a highly complex environment that includes a diverse mix of programs, databases, and rival platforms. Managing this environment via scripting and platform/application-specific scheduling tools can be time-consuming and inefficient, posing task management issues. These disjointed tools necessitate constant upgrading in the face of change, resulting in higher operating expenses and lower employee productivity. Additionally, there is a data security issue that is impeding market expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Data Center Automation Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Data Center Automation Market, by Operating Environment

1.4.3 Global Data Center Automation Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Data Center Automation Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

3.4 Top Winning Strategies

3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Geographical Expansions: 2019, Jan - 2022, Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Data Center Automation Market by Component

4.1 Global Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Data Center Automation Market by Operating Environment

5.1 Global Windows OS Market by Region

5.2 Global Unix OS Market by Region

5.3 Global Linux & other Open Source OS Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Data Center Automation Market by End User

6.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

6.2 Global Retail Market by Region

6.3 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

6.4 Global Public sector & utilities Market by Region

6.5 Global Energy Market by Region

6.6 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

6.7 Global Healthcare Market by Region

6.8 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Data Center Automation Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Oracle Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BMC Software, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.4 Fujitsu Limited

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Geographical Expansions:

8.5 Citrix Systems, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

8.7 Microsoft Corporation

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.8 VMware, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10. Dell Technologies, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gt9n3t

Attachment