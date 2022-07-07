Asensus Surgical Announces Installation of Senhance Surgical System in the Department of Gynecology at University Hospital Tübingen

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced the installation of a Senhance® Surgical System in the Department of Gynecology at the University Hospital Tübingen. The Department of Gynecology at the University Hospital Tübingen previously initiated its Senhance Surgical program in December of 2021, as announced by the Company on January 10, 2022. The system will be initially utilized by the Department of Gynecology at the University Hospital Tübingen. Independent of the lease and utilization agreement, the Department of Gynecology at the University Hospital Tübingen has entered into a research agreement with the Company focused on collecting procedural and outcomes data for certain gynecologic procedures performed with the Senhance system.



“We are very excited to be partnering with the Department of Gynecology at the University Hospital Tübingen, which is a leading institution in Germany, and Europe more broadly,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President, and CEO. “Tübingen’s gynecological surgery department is one of the most well respected in Europe, and we are proud they have decided to utilize Senhance within their state-of-the-art facilities.”

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU enables machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field, and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments.

“Gynecological procedures require a high level of precision and safety while at the same time utilizing small instruments due to the delicacy and size of the anatomy,” said Professor Diethelm Wallwiener, Medical Director of the Department of Gynecology at University Hospital Tübingen. “Senhance is a great addition to our gynecology department as it provides unparalleled minimally invasive surgery with the potential to use 3mm instruments as well as innovative surgical intelligence with the addition of the ISU.”

About the Department of Gynecology at the University Hospital Tübingen

The Department of Gynecology at the University Hospital Tübingen is one of the 35 university hospitals in Germany that contribute to the successful combination of high-performance medicine, research, and teaching. They are a reliable partner in four of the six German Centres for Health Research initiated by the Federal Government. They welcome patients from all over the world who are treated in their clinics and wish to benefit from their high standards in research, patient care and nursing.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

