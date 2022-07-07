New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bed Head Panel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Specialty, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291035/?utm_source=GNW



The global bed head panel market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as cardiovascular disorders, cancers and other chronic problems, along with the increasing technological advancements.



An important trend in the market is governments in various organizations seeking to improve healthcare infrastructure.The demand for specialized healthcare services in developing economies has enhanced the potential demand for inpatient room care facilities.



The trend of payment for a variety of procedures in daycare and patient settings has been strong, driving the demand for better room care services.



According to FDA in October 2020, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there has been a high demand for mattresses, hospital beds, bed head panel, and stretchers to enhance healthcare capacity in healthcare systems & local hospitals via temporary expansion sites. To address the same, manufacturers from several industries, who are not traditionally associated with medical devices manufacturing, are looking for resources to market and produce these devices for the healthcare community, which, in turn, is expected to drive market growth.



To achieve a larger market share, companies are employing a variety of techniques, including collaborations and the launch of new products. Stryker, for instance, donated 22,500 Emergency Relief Bed (ERB) units to Project C.U.R.E. in August 2020. The ERB Kits came with a mattress, IV pole, and bed frame. These kits were designed to assist those who were on the front lines of the global pandemic, from hospital emergency rooms to pop-up and triage care centers. The market is predicted to increase at a high rate as a result of these advancements.



Bed Head Panel Market Report Highlights

• The ICU segment accounted for the largest market share of 39.5% in 2021 owing to an increase in the number of accidents, high ICU admission rates, an ageing population, and outbreaks of life-threatening infectious diseases, are all driving to the segment’s rise

• The hospital segment dominated the market with a share of over 43.7% in 2021. This is due to increasing number of hospitals globally, and rising government funding for hospitals. For instance, the Australian government provides 41% of the public hospital funding and 24% of the private hospital funding

• In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing awareness, rising healthcare expenditure and various government initiatives are expected to drive the market growth.Moreover, India and China are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

