Worldwide Hands-Free Power Liftgate Industry to 2030 - Players Include Aisin, Autolease Technology, Continental and Hi-Lex Among Others

Hands-free power liftgate enables the user to open or close the vehicle's liftgate with simple movement of hand or foot. A simple kick action of the user foot beneath the rear bumper of the vehicle enable the sensor located under the bumper to open or close the liftgate. Hands-free power liftgate features are common in luxury vehicles offered by brands such as Mercedes, Volvo, and BMW among others.



Adoption of electric vehicle across the globe is increasing at a significant pace. Various countries across the globe have set the goal of achieving net zero emissions to control the effects of global warming and increase in global temperature. Electric vehicle runs on electric power provided by battery located inside the electric vehicle. Various technological advancements such as improvement in battery, driving range, and advanced features such as hands-free power liftgate are being integrated into electric vehicle, which contribute in the growth of the market.



The market is driven by increase in demand for luxury vehicles, growth in need to offer improved customer convenience & comfort, and integration of connectivity & advanced features in vehicles. Technological advancements, and increase in adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles across the globe supplement growth of this market. However, factors such as high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanism over time hampers growth of the hands-free power liftgate market.



The hands-free power liftgate market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion, sales channel, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars (SUVs, sedans, and others) and commercial vehicles. By propulsion, it is classified into gasoline, diesel, and electric. By sales channel, it is classified into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



