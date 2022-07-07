Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market Report to 2030 - Increase in Demand for Inline 4-Cylinder Engines is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Balance Shaft Market by Engine Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global automotive balance shaft market was valued at $10,489.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,691.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Balance shaft is a mechanical part of a vehicle's engine that reduces vibrations by cancelling out unbalanced dynamic forces. It is used to offset vibrations in engine designs, which are not inherently balanced. It assists in achieving vehicular weight optimization and superior fuel efficiency. Use of automotive balance shaft in a vehicle provides low specific fuel consumption, high thermal efficiency, energy savings, and improved passenger comfort while reducing engine noise, vibration, and harshness.



Balance shaft can be manufactured using forging or casting technique. In forging process, material is shaped with power hammers, presses, or special forging machines or with the application of localized compressive forces exerted manually. The forged components have good strength and toughness; hence, they can be used reliably for highly stressed and critical applications. In casting process, metal is heated until molten and then molten or liquid state is poured into a mold or vessel to create a balance shaft. Casting process is used in wide range of components that are too large, complicated, intricate, or otherwise unsuitable for the forging process.



Increase in demand for inline 4-cylinder engines, surge in adoption of fuel efficient vehicles with low carbon emission, and rise in need for vehicle engines with reduced noise, vibration, and harshness are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, increase in adoption of electric vehicles and rise in sales of luxury vehicles and sports utility vehicles with high-performance engines are the factors that hinder the growth of the market. Surge in demand for passenger cars from emerging nations and technological advancements are the factors that accelerate the growth of this market.



The automotive balance shaft market is segmented on the basis of engine type, manufacturing process, application, sales channel, and region. Inline 3-cylinder engine, inline 4-cylinder engine, inline 5-cylinder engine, and V6 engine are the various types of engines covered in this study. It provides particulars about different manufacturing processes such as forging and casting. The application segment included in the report covers passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Moreover, it summarizes the details about revenue generated across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2020 (%)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand for Inline 4-Cylinder Engines

3.5.1.2. Surge in Adoption of Fuel Efficient Vehicles With Low Carbon Emission

3.5.1.3. Rise in Need for Vehicle Engines With Reduced Noise, Vibration, and Harshness

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Surge in Adoption of Electric Vehicles

3.5.2.2. Rise in Sale of Luxury Vehicles & Sports Utility Vehicles With High-Performance Engines

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in Demand for Passenger Vehicles from Emerging Nations

3.5.3.2. Technological Advancements

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreak

3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer Trends

3.6.2.2. Engine Type Trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trends

3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.3.1. Gdp

3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment Index

3.6.4. Impact on the Automotive Balance Shaft Industry



Chapter 4: Automotive Balance Shaft Market, by Engine Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Inline-3 Cylinder Engine

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Inline-4 Cylinder Engine

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Inline-5 Cylinder Engine

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. V-6 Engine

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Automotive Balance Shaft Market, by Manufacturing Process

5.1. Overview

5.2. Forging

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Casting

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Automotive Balance Shaft Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Automotive Balance Shaft Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Overview

7.2. Original Equipment Manufacturer

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Aftermarket

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Automotive Balance Shaft Market, by Region



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

