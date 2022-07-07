New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Dog Dewormers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291032/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe dog dewormers market size is expected to reach USD 793.2 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.56% from 2022 to 2030. The rising canine population along with their ownership and growing expenditure on dogs are major factors propelling the market growth. According to data published by N26 GmbH, in October 2020, around USD 15.8 to USD 52.8 (EUR 15-50) per month is spent on dog insurance, depending on their breed.



Various government organizations in Europe are actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on veterinary medicines supply chains.For instance, in March 2020, FVE stated that veterinary services in Europe are considered one of the most essential businesses and will be continuing to be despite the ongoing pandemic.



Veterinarians, vet clinics, and key market players have implemented various strategies to revive their services. Countries like the U.K. and France have shifted towards digital vet consultations for essential pet care and are proceeding with the online supply of dog dewormer products.



The European market for dog dewormers is expected to grow notably in the coming years.This can be attributed to the well-established veterinary care infrastructure, a large dog population, and the local presence of key companies.



According to the annual report of FEDIAF 2021 (the European Pet Food Industry), the dog population in 2020 was reported to be 90 million in Europe, where countries like Russia, Germany, France, and Italy were estimated to have more than 7 million dogs.



The European market is fairly competitive.Key players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other.



In April 2022, Elanco, in collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks, launched a new animal healthcare company called BiomEdit. This was opened with the motive of introducing probiotics and engineered microbes in animal health care services.



• Rising disposable income, growing adoption of pets, and rising pet expenditure are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, a 2020 report by FEDIAF estimated the annual sales of pet food products at about EUR 21.8 billion

• In terms of distribution channel, the veterinary clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to the rising adoption of pet animals

• Germany accounted for the largest revenue share of over 15.0% in 2021 owing to the presence of major market players in the country

