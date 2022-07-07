Arla Havarti joins the Castello family as part of their Everyday cheese portfolio with a new name and delicious recipes from some of Canada’s favourite foodies

TORONTO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s number one specialty cheese announces a new addition to its portfolio: Castello Creamy Havarti. Joining Castello’s Everyday portfolio, Creamy Havarti, formerly Arla Havarti (Canada’s best selling havarti) has a new name, but same great taste.

“The addition of Castello Creamy Havarti to our Everyday portfolio allows Castello to continue offering Canadians the best tasting quality cheese they’ve come to know and expect from Castello,” said Brendan McDonough, Senior Brand Manager, Castello Cheese Canada. “Bringing these two leading brands together also further strengthens Castello’s position as the number one specialty cheese in Canada.”

Although the name has changed, the signature mild and aromatic buttery taste with a hint of tanginess that Canadians know and love, remains exactly the same. Castello Creamy Havarti also continues to use the original Danish recipe made with 100% Canadian milk, and no artificial colours or preservatives.

Castello Creamy Havarti is available in a variety of flavours including Jalapeno, Herbs & Spices, Roasted Garlic, Smoked, Garden Vegetable, Dill, and Steak Spice.

To celebrate the new name, six of Canada’s top foodies created their own Castello Creamy Havarti recipes including Crispy Havarti bites on a salad, Truffle Spinach Mac’n Cheese, Cheesy bread, Philly Cheese Steak and more.

