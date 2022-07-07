BioAdaptives, Inc. Introduces PrimiSleep™, An Advanced Sleep-Aid Designed to Harmonize with the Body's Unique Circadian Rhythm, Delivering Gentle, Sustained, Restorative Sleep With No "Hangover"

PrimiSleep™ Enters Rapidly Growing Global Sleep Aid Market With State-of-the-Art Supplement

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT ), is pleased to announce the launch of a new, anti-stress, all-natural product, PrimiSleep™, specifically designed to induce relaxation and restful, continuous sleep. Comprehensively developed and test-marketed, this advanced formulation is based on Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic Culture in response to a growing demand for an effective natural sleep supplement without the commonly associated “hangover” effect.

A prominent feature of PrimiSleep™ is that, unlike most pharmaceuticals, there should be no interference with cognitive ability in the event of untimely awakening or difficulty in the process of returning to sleep. PrimiSleep™ is specifically formulated with balanced ingredients to replenish energy and vitality. Clinical studies show that components of PrimiSleep™ promote a restorative sleep pattern with increased REM intervals known to be beneficial. PrimiSleep™ is all-natural, does not contain pharmaceuticals, and has no reported adverse reactions or dependence concerns.

According to the Center for Disease Control , over 70 million Americans are currently suffering from chronic sleep problems. Published reports estimate the global Sleeping Aids Market totaled $64 Billion USD in 2021, and is expected to reach $118 Billion by 2030, growing by a compound annual growth rate of 7.1%.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., BioAdaptives' CEO, states, “The average adult needs about 7- 8 hours of sleep per day to remain healthy and productive. The striking rise in sleep-related challenges may be due to a variety of factors from coping with more stressful lifestyles in general, to perhaps even the emergence of new, chronic such as “Long Haul” symptoms experienced after COVID 19 infections. We are pleased to meet the rising demand of those seeking help to manage sleep disturbance by offering the clinically supported all-natural supplement, PrimiSleep™.”

Dr. Jacobs concludes: “We are very encouraged by the positive feedback from consumers who report that the use of PrimiSleepTM has resulted in gentle, pre-bedtime relaxation followed by a natural, sound, continuous sleep. It is known that optimal sleep is broadly beneficial for health in general and that sleep disturbance can be even more detrimental by exacerbating other problems like “brain fog”, depressive mood, fatigue, weakened immunity, obesity, hypertension and diabetes.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar? company=bioadaptives&owner = exclude&action =getcompany

