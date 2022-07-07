EvolveImmune Therapeutics Appoints Jay Fine, Ph.D., as President of Research and Development

BRANFORD, Conn., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-category, multifunctional cancer biotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Jay S. Fine, Ph.D., as the company’s President of Research and Development. Dr. Fine is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with a successful track record of pioneering the discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics in immunology, inflammatory diseases and tissue fibrosis. His extensive experience in precision immunology and translational science will guide the rapid progression of EvolveImmune’s therapeutic pipeline.



EvolveImmune leverages its distinctive EVOLVE™ immunotherapy platform to create differentiated cancer multifunctional biologics that uniquely bypass low tumor immunogenicity, conditionally activate adaptive immunity, and reduce T cell exhaustion. This strategy aims to optimize potent and highly selective T cell anti-tumor immunity to deliver superior outcomes compared to current anti-cancer therapies.

Dr. Fine brings more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience to his new role with EvolveImmune. Prior to joining the company, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head for Immunology and Respiratory Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim, and as the company’s Discovery Research site head at its U.S. headquarters in Ridgefield, CT. During his tenure with Boehringer Ingelheim, his teams played seminal roles in the advancement of Skyrizi® (risankizumab) and in the discovery and development of spesolimab. In total, Dr. Fine contributed to the advancement of more than 25 molecules into clinical development while at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Previously, Dr. Fine held positions of increasing responsibility at Roche, Schering-Plough, and the National Cancer Institute. He received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his Ph.D. degree from the University of Rochester Medical Center. Dr. Fine is an author of more than 75 scientific publications and patents and has received numerous honors and awards throughout his career.

“We are out to solve big problems in the cancer immunotherapy space, and we are doing so by unraveling novel biology. To be successful, we need contributions from smart, talented, and experienced innovators like Jay who has proven himself to be a game changer,” said Stephen Bloch, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of EvolveImmune Therapeutics. “Few pharmaceutical leaders are as accomplished as Jay in the discovery and early-stage development of novel therapeutics in immunology. We are fortunate to have him join EvolveImmune and look forward to his focused leadership on our path to clinical development.”

“EvolveImmune is harnessing a bold ‘Immunology First’ approach to unlock an entirely new category of precision immunotherapies which address the most significant unmet needs for patients with solid and hematological malignancies. I am thrilled to join this outstanding team and to work together to confront some of the biggest challenges in cancer,” said Dr. Fine. “I believe that the company’s unique therapeutic approach has the potential to transform patient care across a range of difficult to treat cancers and look forward to continuing to advance the research and development activities that will test this hypothesis.”

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy platform company developing first-in-category, multifunctional therapeutics designed to overcome cancer-driven immunodeficiency in a range of solid tumors and chronic hematological cancers. Building upon pioneering research that originates from the Sidi Chen Laboratory at Yale University, the company is rapidly advancing two first-in-category programs, with first-in-human clinical trials anticipated in 18 months. The company is supported by a syndicate of top-tier life science industry investors including Pfizer Ventures, Solasta Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Yonjin Ventures and Elm Street Ventures.

For more information, please visit: www.evolveimmune.com

