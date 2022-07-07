First Advantage to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on August 4, 2022

ATLANTA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, will issue its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day.



Conference Call Details – Please Note Updated Procedure

This quarter, we are using a new procedure to participate in the live conference call. Please access the following link to register in advance, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call: https://bit.ly/FA2Q22participant. Each participant must register using this URL in order to join the call and to ask a question. Once registered, the participant will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. When a participant dials in, the PIN should be entered to join the call.

The call will also be webcast live, and available for replay, on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The live webcast and subsequent replay will also be available at the following link: https://bit.ly/FA2Q22Webcast.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/ .

