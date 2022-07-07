Insights on the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Halliburton, Schlumberger and Yokogawa Electric Among Others

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Technology, by Vertical (Oil & Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to reach USD 2,533.5 million by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.



The distributed fiber optic sensors (DFOS) market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period globally. Factors such as significant demand from the civil engineering vertical and rising adoption in the oil & gas sector substantially boost the adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors. Fiber optics can withstand rough handling, such as in pipes, streams, and reactors, where manual inspection is not feasible. Furthermore, they help in structural health monitoring at dangerous workplaces and can also be used for border security purposes to prevent intrusion. Thus, its capability to work in a challenging environment is another factor propelling the market growth.



Increasing demand for sophisticated infrastructure and rising per capita income are predicted to lead to industrial automation, urban mobility, and growth in high-end residential projects. Various governments are focusing on conserving their prevailing infrastructure and developing new ones. They are under constant pressure to provide the necessary infrastructure, amenities, and connectivity to people. This has enabled increased spending on projects such as roads, railways, and dams. This rapid growth in the advanced civil engineering vertical is expected to boost the distributed fiber optic sensing market.



The rapid acceptance of DFOS has promoted manufacturers and suppliers to increase R&D expenditure to offer better products to their customers. Service providers are trying to regulate efficiencies and optimize their production process to capture maximum market share and eliminate all other substitutes of the fiber optics technology. The high production & installation price of DFOS products is promoting manufacturers to develop more competitively priced and reliable optic inspection products. Technological complexities, along with other challenges raise the price of deploying fiber optics which further hamper market growth opportunities.



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report Highlights

The temperature sensing application segment dominated the market (in terms of market size) in 2021. Temperature sensors find solicitations in the oil & gas and civil engineering segments.

Suppliers and manufacturers of fiber optic equipment are looking forward to achieving higher bandwidth, 100 GBPS, by undertaking intense research activities.

North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share (in terms of revenue) in 2021.

The growing demand for DFOS equipment can be attributed to the ever-growing demand for efficient and optimized processes, across enterprises and manufacturing sectors.

The key industry participants include Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OFS Fitel, LLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Omnisens SA, Brugg Kable AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, and AP Sensing GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Significant demand from the civil engineering vertical

3.5.1.2 Rising adoption in the oil & gas sector

3.5.1.3 Capability to work in a challenging environment

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 High initial acquisition & installation costs of optical technology

3.6 Key Opportunities-Prioritized

3.7 Business Environmental Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Porter's five forces analysis

3.7.2 PEST analysis



Chapter 4 Application Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Application Analysis

4.2 Temperature Sensing

4.2.1 Temperature Sensing Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

4.3 Acoustic/Vibration Sensing

4.3.1 Acoustic/Vibration Sensing Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

4.4 Other

4.4.1 Other Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030



Chapter 5 Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Technology Analysis

5.2 Rayleigh Effect

5.2.1 Rayleigh Effect Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

5.3 Brillouin Scattering

5.3.1 Brillouin Scattering Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

5.4 Raman Effect

5.4.1 Raman Effect Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

5.5 Interferometric

5.5.1 Interferometric Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

5.6 Bragg Grating

5.6.1 Bragg Grating Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030



Chapter 6 Vertical Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Application Analysis

6.2 Oil & Gas

6.2.1 Oil & Gas Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

6.3 Power and Utility

6.3.1 Power and Utility Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

6.4 Safety & Security

6.4.1 Safety & Security Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

6.5 Industrial

6.5.1 Industrial Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by region, 2017-2030

6.6 Civil Engineering

6.6.1 Civil Engineering Distributed fiber optic sensor market, by region, 2017-2030



Chapter 7 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

8.4 Public Companies

8.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

8.5 Private Companies

8.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies /Technology Disruptors/Innovators

8.5.2 Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Schlumberger Limited

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.1.4 Recent developments

9.2 Halliburton

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Financial performance

9.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4 Recent developments

9.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Financial performance

9.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.3.4 Recent developments

9.4 Mavrck

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Product benchmarking

9.4.3 Recent developments

9.5 Qinetiq Group PLC

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Financial performance

9.5.3 Product BENCHMARKING

9.5.4 Recent developments

9.6 Omnisens SA

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Product BENCHMARKING

9.6.3 Recent developments

9.7 Brugg Kable AG

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Product BENCHMARKING

9.8 Luna Innovations Incorporated

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Financial performance

9.8.3 Product BENCHMARKING

9.8.4 Recent developments

9.9 AP Sensing GmbH

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Product BENCHMARKING

9.9.3 Recent developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/empqi0

