New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device, By Technique, By EPA Classification, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030"



Medical Device Cleaning Market Growth & Trends



The global medical device cleaning market size is anticipated to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. Introduction of advanced materials and methods for reprocessing of medical devices and increasing adoption of preventive measures to reduce hospital-acquired infection cases are factors driving the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected nearly all industries and increased hospitalization rates. As a result, revenue generation of organizations operating in medical device cleaning industry is likely to increase. In ICUs, there has been increase in the number of patients who require respiratory treatment, which has led to rise in the use of medical device cleaning.



On the other hand, hospitals are making significant expenditure on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, fueling growth of market.Key manufacturers, on the other hand, are focusing on developing innovative solutions to combat the spread of coronavirus.



For example, in April 2020, the FDA approved the use of Steris, maX2, and maX low-V-PRO 1 Plus temperature sterilization equipment in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to decontaminate roughly 750,000 N95 respirators and comparable masks every day. Therefore, the market is likely to increase during the forecast period due to the rising demand for improved healthcare systems, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements.



Medical Device Cleaning Market Report Highlights

• On the basis of device, the semi-critical segment held the largest revenue share of 46.0% in 2021. Technological advancements and high accuracy of devices are expected to drive the segment growth

• Based on technique, the disinfection segment held the largest revenue share of 52.3% in 2021, owing to availability of various types of disinfectants specific to different medical devices is an important factor boosting segment growth

• Based on EPA classification, the intermediate level segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.3% in 2021. The increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and the spread of infectious diseases are contributing to segment growth

