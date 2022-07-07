New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291018/?utm_source=GNW



Activated Bleaching Earth Market Growth & Trends



The global activated bleaching earth market size is expected to reach USD 3.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for edible oils due to the growing population across the globe. The product demand is also affected by the recently growing demand for biodiesels. Activated bleaching is a well-known absorbent, which has bleaching and filtering properties. It is widely used for the refining of edible oils, such as vegetable & seed oils, and animal-based oils, such as fish oils. The product refines, purifies, and decolorizes the oil making it suitable for human consumption.



Major applications of the product include refining and decolorizing vegetable & mineral oils, and animal fats.It is also used for the removal of phospholipids, phospholipids, tars acid, sludge, sulfonic acid, sulfuric acid, free fatty acids, and bits of the toxic metal.



Apart from these uses, it is also utilized as an absorbent in sewage plants and as a component in cosmetic goods.The largest and fastest-growing market for activated bleaching earth is estimated to be Asia Pacific.



This is due to the high population. Asia Pacific is the largest producer as well as a consumer; wherein the region has the presence of numerous players owing to the easy availability of bentonite, a fundamental component for the production of activated bleaching clay.



Activated Bleaching Earth Market Report Highlights

• The edible oils and fats application segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period

• The rapid growth is attributed to the rising product demand and high yield of oil-producing crops worldwide

• Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period

• This is due to the growing population and rising product demand from the end-user industries, such as oil manufacturers

• The high demand from the segment is also credited to the high production rates of the oil-producing plants

• The market is competitive with the presence of major players. The companies use various strategies like product diversification, capacity expansion, investing in R&D activities, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge over others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291018/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________