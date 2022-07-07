Amur Achieves Another Record-Breaking Quarter With 85% Growth

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is proud to announce another strong quarter for its origination growth, driven by a record number of processed applications. Amur has consistently invested in expanding its reach to small businesses and is pleased to announce a record first half in total originations, confirming its value to the small business community. Given this strong growth rate in a traditionally slower quarter, Amur is firmly on track to achieve its originations target for 2022, and to deliver yet another record-breaking year.



As small businesses continue to face new challenges, including high inflation, ongoing supply chain issues, high energy prices, and a potential economic slowdown, Amur has positioned itself to remain strong for the long run and is ready to provide flexible financing solutions to help customers overcome these economic headwinds. Over the years, Amur has invested heavily in its tech-enabled platform to provide the speed and efficiency its small business customers and partners require, while maintaining its uncompromising level of customer service. The company’s investments and strategy have proven successful, allowing Amur to become the largest independent equipment finance company serving the small business community.

“The second quarter results demonstrate the value of our approach of considering every possible path to support our customer base of entrepreneurs and business owners committed to their own businesses,” stated Amur Chief Risk Officer, Andrea Zana. “Just like them, we are also committed to employ our proven underwriting standards, speed, and scale of our operations to continue providing capital to the U.S. small business community, no matter what headwinds it may be facing.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the results we achieved in the first half of this year,” remarked Amur Senior Vice President of Sales, Casey Mitchell. “It’s exciting to be able to work alongside our partners and small business customers, offering them the most powerful and robust platform on the market. Our continued growth validates our customer-first, customer-for-life approach, and continues to propel us toward becoming the preferred lender in the market.”

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur is one of the largest commercial equipment finance providers serving small businesses nationwide and a certified Great Place to Work®. Amur has 9 offices across the nation. The company has served over 500,000 small businesses in industries including transportation, technology, manufacturing and medicine.

