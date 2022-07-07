VitalHub Announces First Canadian Licensing Agreement of the Award-Winning Synopsis Digital Pre-Operative Platform with Health Sciences North/Horizon Santé-Nord

TORONTO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the licensing of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital pre-operative assessment platform comprised of Synopsis iQ and Synopsis Home to Health Sciences North / Horizon Santé-Nord (“HSN”). HSN is the first Synopsis customer in Canada and underlines the commercial applicability of this award-winning solution in the Canadian marketplace.



HSN is an existing VitalHub customer having previously invested in the Company’s EHR and Case Management solution. The licensing of Synopsis iQ and Home comes as part of HSN’s drive to invest in digital transformation to improve the quality, efficiency, and workflow of their Pre-Admission department for the benefit of patients and clinicians.

Synopsis iQ and Home were licensed to improve the business process and workflow of the pre-operative assessment and surgery booking pathways optimizing operating room utilization and resulting in an improved patient experience and outcomes.

HSN like many hospitals across Canada and globally are working their way through the COVID-19 related surgical backlog which the investment in Synopsis is going to help them clear more safely and efficiently.

“During COVID we have had to do many of our Pre-Admission consults over the phone taking up a huge amount of nursing hours. Without a digital system in place, we’d required patients to document their own pre-op instructions which was not ideal and or aligned with HSN’s standard of practice. Synopsis allows the patient to be able to, in English or French, complete their own health history and medication list online and submit it prior to their surgery for us to retain in their chart and for them to have access to information about their surgery. We are excited about rolling Synopsis out across our surgical programs”, said Kristy McDonald, RN BScN, Quality Improvement Manager- Surgical Program, Health Sciences North/ Horizon Santé-Nord

“We are expanding our partnership with HSN. Their focus and commitment to providing excellent care through digital transformation is inspiring. We are elated that they’ve chosen to be our first Canadian Synopsis customer. This partnership reinforces that our focused acquisition strategy of adding complimentary and innovative solutions to our Patient Flow portfolio positively impacts our customers and their ability to optimize patient care outcomes”, said Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development and Marketing, VitalHub.

ABOUT HEALTH SCIENCES NORTH / HORIZON SANTE-NORD

Health Sciences North is the regional hospital for Northeastern Ontario and a leading academic health science centre in Canada. As the tertiary care centre with 25 sites across the region, HSN provides critical and inpatient care for more than half a million people across a variety of services and programs, including cardiology, oncology, nephrology, trauma, and rehabilitation.

HSN is one of Canada’s Top 40 Research Hospitals, and their Regional Cancer Program ranks among the top five in Ontario on quality improvement indicators.

https://hsnsudbury.ca/en

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

https://www.vitalhub.com/

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

