Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions - Lähteinen

CONSTI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 7 JULY 2022, at 2.30 p.m.

Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pirkka Lähteinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Consti Plc

LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 17797/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Consti Plc stock options 2022

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

