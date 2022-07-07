Theratechnologies to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

English French

MONTREAL, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, announced today that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended May 31 on Thursday, July 14, 2022.



The conference call will be held on July 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results and recent business updates. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Mr. Lévesque on the call will be other members of the management team, including Chief Financial Officer Philippe Dubuc and Chief Medical Officer Christian Marsolais, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Conference Call Date: July 14, 2022 Conference Call Time: 8:30 AM ET North America Dial-in: 1- 877-513-4119 International Dial-in: 1- 412-902-6615 Access Code: 5742327 CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY North America Dial-in: 1- 877-344-7529 International Dial-in: 1- 412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 7192794 Replay End Date July 21, 2022

The live conference call will be accessible via webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/98pvag4g.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

