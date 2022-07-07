Intercept Announces Positive Data in Fibrosis due to NASH from a New Analysis of its Phase 3 REGENERATE Study of Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

OCA 25 mg met the agreed primary endpoint of improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH at 18 months (p<0.0001), consistent with the original REGENERATE analysis

OCA 25 mg demonstrated double the response rate in reduction of liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH vs. placebo

Includes larger and more robust safety database of 2,477 patients with nearly 1,000 on study drug for 4 years

Intercept to resubmit new drug application (NDA) in liver fibrosis due to NASH; pre-submission meeting with FDA scheduled later this month

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced positive topline results from a new interim analysis of its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE trial of OCA in patients with liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This is the second analysis in which OCA has met the primary endpoint for the intent-to-treat (ITT) population in REGENERATE and based on these results, Intercept will be re-submitting its NDA for OCA in liver fibrosis due to NASH.

In this new interim analysis of the ITT population from REGENERATE (n=931), 22.4% of subjects randomized to once-daily oral OCA 25 mg met the primary endpoint of achieving at least one stage of fibrosis improvement with no worsening of NASH at month 18 on liver biopsy compared with 9.6% of subjects on placebo (p<0.0001). These results are consistent with the original positive analysis announced in February 2019, which also showed that OCA 25 mg had a statistically significant effect on fibrosis improvement (p=0.0002). The population in this new interim analysis mirrored the original analysis population from 2019 but used a consensus panel approach to histology reads, in line with recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance, while the original analysis relied on results from individual central readers. A numerically greater proportion of individuals in the OCA 25 mg treatment group compared to placebo achieved the endpoint of resolution of NASH with no worsening of liver fibrosis but, consistent with the original analysis, this did not reach statistical significance. For the primary objective to be met, the study was required to achieve only one of the two primary endpoints.

Safety was evaluated in 2,477 subjects who took at least one dose of study drug (placebo, OCA 10 mg, or OCA 25 mg). Compared to the original analysis, the safety population in this new interim analysis had significantly longer exposure to study drug (median 42 months vs. 15 months), yielding more than 8,000 total patient-years and 3.4 times more exposure. Nearly 1,000 subjects had been on study drug for four years.

Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), treatment-emergent serious adverse events (TESAEs), and deaths were generally balanced across the OCA and placebo treatment groups. The most common TEAE was pruritus (24% in placebo, 33% in OCA 10 mg and 55% in OCA 25 mg) and pruritus was the most common cause for treatment discontinuation. Serious gallbladder-related events occurred in <3% of subjects in any treatment group and, consistent with its known mechanism of action, OCA 25 mg had higher rates of biliary events including gallstones.

Independent groups of experts reviewed certain categories of safety events to provide a blinded adjudication as specifically requested by FDA. These included events pertaining to hepatic safety (excluding clinical outcomes), cardiovascular and renal. Topline analysis through four years of treatment showed a numerically higher number of adjudicated hepatic safety events for OCA 25 mg, the vast majority of which were mild in severity. For adjudicated core major adverse cardiovascular events and adjudicated acute kidney injury events, frequency of events was low and balanced across treatment groups.

Consistent with its mechanism of action as an FXR agonist, OCA treatment was associated with an increase in LDL at Month 1 which returned to near baseline values by Month 12. Changes in other blood chemistries including ALP (alkaline phosphatase), GGT (gamma-glutamyl transferase), AST (aspartate aminotransferase), and ALT (alanine aminotransferase) also showed evidence of FXR mediated activity, supporting the dose-response of OCA.

“Achieving a statistically significant histology endpoint has proven to be an extremely high bar in clinical trials for NASH. We are thrilled that OCA has demonstrated consistent improvement in fibrosis based on a second methodology and we now have two positive, statistically significant results for this primary endpoint from our pivotal REGENERATE trial. These results demonstrate the antifibrotic effect of OCA and are consistent with our belief that OCA can be an important treatment for people living with fibrosis due to NASH,” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “The weight of evidence in both safety and efficacy has notably increased and provides a more robust benefit:risk profile of OCA. We look forward to our meeting with FDA later this month to discuss the resubmission of our NDA for OCA in fibrosis due to NASH.”

Dr. Arun Sanyal, Chair, Division of Gastroenterology/Hepatology/Nutrition & Director, Stravitz-Sanyal Liver Institute, VCU Health, Department of Internal Medicine, said, “Today marks a significant milestone for patients with fibrosis due to NASH, a disease that currently has no approved therapy. These data demonstrate that once daily oral OCA has the potential to improve fibrosis. Further, the safety and tolerability profile of OCA based on a sizeable dataset should give clinicians confidence that we are a step closer to a treatment option.”

Analysis Methodology and Efficacy Results

In REGENERATE, patients with biopsy-proven stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis due to NASH were randomized 1:1:1 to receive placebo (n=311), OCA 10 mg (n=312), or OCA 25 mg (n=308) once daily. A second biopsy was conducted in these 931 subjects at Month 18 for the planned interim analysis.

The new interim analysis was based on a reassessment of the baseline and Month 18 liver biopsies using a consensus reading methodology. Consensus panels were comprised of three board-certified pathologists who demonstrated accuracy and reproducibility in their assessments of liver biopsies during proficiency testing. The consensus panels in this new interim analysis reviewed digitized whole slide images of the same glass slides of liver biopsy tissue that were evaluated in the original analysis using individual central readers.

The results of the new interim analysis from REGENERATE are shown in the following table:

Placebo

n=311 OCA 10 mg

n=312 OCA 25 mg

n=308 At least one stage of fibrosis improvement with no worsening of NASH* 9.6% 14.1%

p=NS 22.4%

p<0.0001 Resolution of NASH‡ with no worsening of liver fibrosis 3.5%



6.1%

p=NS 6.5%

p=NS *Defined as no worsening of hepatocellular ballooning, no worsening of lobular inflammation and no worsening of steatosis



‡Defined as the overall histopathologic interpretation of (i) no fatty liver disease or (ii) fatty liver disease (simple or isolated steatosis) without steatohepatitis AND a nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) activity score of 0 for ballooning and 0-1 for inflammation



Intercept plans to share these data in an upcoming scientific forum.

OCA has not been approved for the treatment of NASH by any regulatory authority in any geography and is considered an investigational treatment for this indication.

About the REGENERATE Study

REGENERATE (Randomized Global Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Impact on NASH with Fibrosis of Obeticholic Acid Treatment) is an ongoing Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, international study assessing the safety and efficacy of obeticholic acid (OCA) on clinical outcomes in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. A pre-specified 18-month interim analysis was conducted on 931 subjects who had scheduled biopsy at Month 18 to assess the effect of OCA on liver histology comparing Month 18 biopsies with baseline biopsies. REGENERATE is fully enrolled with 2,480 randomized participants and is expected to continue through clinical outcomes for verification and description of clinical benefit. The end-of-study analysis will evaluate the effect of OCA on all-cause mortality and liver-related clinical outcomes, as well as long-term safety.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Liver Fibrosis due to NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a serious progressive liver disease caused by excessive fat accumulation in the liver that induces chronic inflammation, resulting in progressive fibrosis (scarring) that can lead to cirrhosis, eventual liver failure, cancer and death. Advanced fibrosis is associated with a substantially higher risk of liver-related morbidity and mortality in patients with NASH. There are currently no medications approved for the treatment of NASH.

