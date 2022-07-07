Mission Cloud Founder & CEO Simon Anderson Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Mission CEO Simon Anderson an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award winner . Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Anderson based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.



Under Anderson’s leadership, Mission has continually accelerated the expansion of both its customer base and the capabilities that the AWS partner provides. Over the past year alone, Mission has bolstered its solutions that deliver on customers’ cloud transformation goals by launching its Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning (DAML) practice , Mission Cloud DataOps , and Mission Cloud Elevate , among other new services built to meet customers at any stage of their cloud journeys. Mission also recently reinforced its Software Application Development practice —which customers leverage to architect and build scalable, modern applications on AWS—with its acquisition of Dozen Software .

“I’m honored to lead Mission and to be recognized with the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award from EY,” said Anderson. “Being a successful entrepreneur means surrounding ourselves with talented team members who raise the bar and are more expert in their roles than I would be, and it’s a big win for all of our Mission team to be recognized for going from startup to the #1 AWS cloud services company in the US in under five years. Our next phase is focused on strengthening all aspects of our business and platform to ensure we can scale from here with high predictability—and continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience and differentiated value for the startups and enterprises looking to transform their businesses through cloud services. I’d like to thank our colleagues at AWS; our close relationship as a Premier Partner has been essential to the rapid pace of growth we have achieved. Thank you, as well, to EY for this honor.”

As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, Anderson will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Janice Bryant Howroyd of The Act 1 Group, Inc.

Jessica Alba, Christopher Gavigan, Sean Kane and Brian Lee of The Honest Company

Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia

Benjamin Nazarian and Dr. Jason Wersland of Therabody

John V. Shields of Trader Joe’s Company

Cherie Kloss of SnapNurse

Saeju Jeong of Noom

Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

James Park of Fitbit

Sheila Mikhail of AskBio



Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In Greater Los Angeles sponsors also include Marsh USA Inc., New Tangram LLC, CBRE, Inc., Cooley LLP, Cushman & Wakefield and Olmstead Williams Communications.

About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud managed services. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

