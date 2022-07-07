Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 7 July 2022

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 11 July 2022

Effective from 11 July 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 11 July 2022 to 11 October 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030495825, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 11 July 2022: 0.8590% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment