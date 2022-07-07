Radisson Blu Hotel, Cluj opens as first five-star hotel in Transylvania



Radisson Blu Hotel, Cluj, based in Transylvania’s vibrant capital city of Cluj-Napoca, opens its doors as the city’s only five-star hotel, providing an unforgettable experience with spacious rooms, a unique dining concept, and ultra-modern meeting facilities.

Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second largest city, is growing in popularity as a leisure and business destination and attracts visitors year-round with its artistic vibe, chic cafés in which to linger, peaceful green spaces, and cutting-edge festivals, including Untold, Romania’s biggest electronic-music festival with famous international DJs, held at Cluj Arena, directly across the street from the hotel.





Located in the central-western part of the city, Radisson Blu Hotel, Cluj offers contemporary elegance after an extensive, two-year long renovation and conversion of a 1980s hotel to a modern, upper-upscale Radisson Blu property. The architects and designers took inspiration for the new design concept from the location of the hotel and the surrounding nature, including the city’s Central Park, one of the oldest recreational public gardens in Europe, and the contemporary buildings in the local neighborhood.





The hotel’s 149 rooms feature large windows with stunning views of the city and the Central Park. Spacious family rooms include an additional sofa bed, while the suites offer the ultimate comfort. The largest suite is the 79-sqm Presidential Suite, which offers guests a separate living room, dining area, and a luxurious bathroom with an aromatherapy shower.





The modern Lobby Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel, Cluj is the perfect place to enjoy signature drinks, specialty coffee and snacks, or a quick business lunch. The Park, the hotel’s modern international restaurant, is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and offers a terrace for outdoor dining on warmer days. Hikari, the hotel’s Japanese restaurant is inspired by the “Land of the Rising Sun” and serves sushi, seafood, as well as Japanese spirits and wine in a setting inspired by nature, with views overlooking the adjacent Central Park from its floor-to-ceiling windows.





For meetings and events, the hotel includes five meeting rooms for up to 60 people, featuring the latest meeting technology. The private ballroom can host events with up to 300 attendees. Radisson Blu Hotel, Cluj has partnered with the adjacent BTarena, also known as Polyvalent Hall, to provide external meeting and events space for up to 10,000 people. A fitness room is also available with weight training and cardio equipment.





“We are excited to open the first Radisson Blu hotel in Transylvania in vibrant Cluj and are thrilled to welcome our first guests this summer. With our attention to detail and personalized service, each stay with us is sure to be a memorable experience”, says George Miu, General Manager.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Hotel, Cluj is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

