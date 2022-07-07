Daré Bioscience to Participate in Maxim Group Women’s Health Panel

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and CEO, will be participating in a virtual panel discussion presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Additional information regarding the panel is set forth below.



Title: “A Tipping Point in Women’s Health - Does the SCOTUS Outcome Change the Paradigm in Contraception?”

Moderator: Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research – Equity Research at Maxim Group.

Panelists:

Al Altomari, CEO, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, CEO, Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

Kathy Lee-Sepsick, CEO, Femasys Inc. (FEMY)

The panel will be hosted on Maxim’s M-Vest website and available to its members. For more information, please visit https://m-vest.com/events/womens-health-panel-07132022

An archived webcast of the panel will be available from July 15 – 28, 2022, under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, and vaginal and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%), is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about XACIATO™, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

