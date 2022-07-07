KBS Builders Wins $4.2 Million Contract to Manufacture Housing for Nantucket

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the “Company”), the leading modular manufacturer in New England, announced today that it has signed a $4.2 million contract to manufacture 60 modules for the construction of eight new multi-family buildings as part of a housing development on the island of Nantucket in Massachusetts. This development will help improve Nantucket’s availability of affordable housing, a longstanding challenge facing the island. KBS worked with a local builder in collaboration with the Nantucket Housing Authority and the Nantucket Affordable Housing Trust to secure this forward-thinking public-private partnership that will serve Nantucket families for generations. KBS is also receiving technical assistance from a team led by Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (“VEIC”) to improve both the productivity of the factory and the energy efficiency of the units – work which is funded by the United States Department of Energy under the Advanced Building Construction Initiative. Production of two of the eight buildings has already commenced, and production of the remaining buildings is expected to continue into the fall of 2022.



“We are thrilled to announce this exciting project on Nantucket for KBS,” said Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS. “We believe affordable and energy efficient housing is an excellent fit for KBS’s production capabilities, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for this type of housing across the Northeast. Importantly, this project marks yet another win for KBS on Cape Cod and the Islands, an area where we are continuing to gain market share and visibility. KBS’s sales pipeline remains strong, and increasing our presence in key segments such as affordable housing will be important to helping us achieve our growth goals.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.

KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company’s main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com.

About VEIC

Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (“VEIC”) is a sustainable energy company on a mission to generate the energy solutions the world needs. For over 30 years VEIC has been working with governments, utilities, foundations, and businesses across North America to develop and deploy clean energy services that provide immediate and lasting change. With expertise in energy efficiency, building decarbonization, transportation electrification, and new approaches for a clean and flexible grid, VEIC brings innovative solutions to the market. VEIC is nationally recognized for developing pilots and programs that optimize energy use, reduce energy burdens for low-income customers, and advance new technologies. In addition to our full-service consulting business, VEIC administers three large-scale sustainable energy programs: Efficiency Vermont, Efficiency Smart, and the DC Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU).

