Tempest to Participate in Panel Discussion at 2022 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class¹ therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., will participate in a panel titled “Developing Therapies for the Next Immuno-Oncology Targets” at the 2022 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. ET.



About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both TPST-1120 and TPST-1495 are advancing through clinical trials designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally-available inhibitor of TREX-1, a DNA repair enzyme that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway, an innate immune response pathway important for the development of anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@tempesttx.com

¹ If approved