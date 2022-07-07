Study Suggests Cognitive Decline and Dementia May Be Preventable and Reversible

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease suggests that a personalized, multimodal approach to treating those at highest risk of dementia may not just be protective against dementia, but may slow or even reverse advanced cognitive decline. For the cognitive training portion of the treatment, the study used computerized brain exercises from the BrainHQ app, made by Posit Science.



“While most studies of cognition look at the effect of a single type of treatment, this study is exciting because it represents a more 21st century, personalized approach to treatment,” commented Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. “The researchers extensively tested participants, and then recommended a personalized approach for each one by applying a set protocol to the baseline test results. In each case, the researchers recommended a minimum of 15 minutes of daily training with BrainHQ, which quickly personalizes to each user.”

This single-arm, proof-of-concept, study enrolled twenty-five patients with dementia or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) — a pre-dementia condition that denotes high risk for dementia.

At baseline, each patient was evaluated for numerous markers associated with cognitive decline. Brain magnetic resonance imaging with volumetrics was performed at baseline and study conclusion. Patients were treated for nine months with a personalized, precision medicine protocol, and cognition was assessed at baseline, and at months 3, 6, and 9.

The researchers found statistically significant before-to-after improvement in the primary objective cognitive measures (MoCA scores, and CNS Vital Signs/Neurocognitive Index), and in a subjective cognitive assessment (Alzheimer’s Questionnaire Change score). Benefits shown on cognitive assessments were underscored by improvements in grey matter volume and slower hippocampal volume loss.

The reported cognitive improvements included an average gain of 2.96 points in MoCA scores, with 76% of patients improving. There were gains by 84% of patients on the Neurocognitive Index, with average gains among all patients corresponding with improvement from the 38th to the 63rd percentile.

“This study complements a recent surge in multimodal dementia prevention studies,” observed Dr. Mahncke. “Typically, those studies evaluate the combined impact on dementia risk of a set programs in brain exercise, physical exercise, and anti-inflammatory diet. For example, such an approach is being used in the Worldwide FINGER Trials, in which BrainHQ is often the brain exercise component. This trial goes further by using extensive testing and a set protocol to tailor the elements of the treatment to each patient.”

“These are promising results in a single-arm proof of concept trial that should lead to a larger, randomized controlled trial,” Dr. Mahncke continued. “This study builds on the 20 prior publications on BrainHQ in pre-dementia conditions and the two prior dementia prevention studies (showing reductions in dementia risk and/or incidence). We look forward to working with regulators, payors, and providers to make this type of solution more widely available.”