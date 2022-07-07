Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce plans to begin an 11-hole Phase II diamond drill program from the Company’s established underground drilling station, before the end of July at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.



The Phase II drill program will focus on expanding the known silver-gold zone down-dip and will also assess the potential for additional mineralized chutes (Figure 1). Targets for this program are based on exploration work performed by Silver Hammer in 2021, including a drone supported magnetic survey, Phase I drilling, as well integration of drilling data acquired from previous owners of the Silver Strand Project ( see Jan 26, 2022 news release ).

“This Phase II drill program will build upon results of the Phase I program completed late 2021, which confirmed that silver and gold-bearing sulphide mineralization extends beneath the historic mine workings,” stated President & CEO Morgan Lekstrom. “As with Phase I, we will utilize an existing underground drift and drilling bay, which we rehabilitated last year, to begin to test the depth extent of the known mineralized body as well as to test for additional mineralized chutes in a very cost-effective manner.”

Figure 1. Planned Phase II Drilling at Silver Strand

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5802a1ae-217e-4cfc-8b3e-f1458c9f861a



The Company has signed a contract with Nasco Industrial Services and Supply, which will use HQ, 3.5-inch diameter drill core to obtain good core recovery and relatively large core samples for reliable assays.

Silver Hammer is also progressing exploration of the Eliza Project in Nevada with a detailed follow-up soil grid sampling program, the results of which are expected in late July.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Philip Mulholland, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a contractor of the Company and the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer’s primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company’s portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

Disclaimer note: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s projects.

